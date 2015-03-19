Hunter, Georgia State bounce Baylor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Georgia State star guard R.J. Hunter’s range is unlimited.

Baylor found that out the hard way Thursday.

The two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year drilled a deep 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, and No. 14 seed Georgia State stunned No. 3 Baylor 57-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional.

Baylor was the second No. 3 seed from the Big 12 to fall Thursday after No. 3 Iowa State was dropped by No. 14 UAB less than two hours earlier.

Georgia State (25-9) advances to the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday back at Veterans Arena, where the Panthers will face the winner of Thursday’s second West Regional contest between No. 6 Xavier and No. 11 Mississippi.

Hunter, the Panthers’ leading scorer, had just two points at halftime, but he sparked an improbable comeback that started with Baylor ahead 56-44 with under three minutes to play. The junior scored 12 of Georgia State’s final 13 points, including the game-winner, and the Panthers took advantage of a meltdown by the Bears’ offense.

“I was just trying to make a play, man,” Hunter said. “At that point, I was just trying to do anything I possibly could. I think that first three got me going. As a shooter ... all you’ve got to do is see one go in; so, once I saw that, I got a little bit of confidence, and that’s the confidence I needed.”

Once forward Rico Gathers sank two free throws at the 2:54 mark to give Baylor its biggest lead, the Bears didn’t score again; they missed the front end of two 1-and-1s down the stretch, keeping Georgia State’s hopes alive.

After Hunter’s dagger from the top of the key, Taurean Prince’s half-court heave was off the mark for Baylor, sealing the upset.

Hunter paced Georgia State with 16 points and caused his father, Panthers coach Ron Hunter, to fall off his chair during the celebration. Ron Hunter injured his left Achilles while celebrating Georgia State’s wild victory in the Sun Belt title game against Georgia Southern last week and spent Thursday coaching from a rolling chair parked on the sideline.

“I saw (my dad) cannonball off his chair,” R.J. Hunter said with a laugh. “I told him (afterward) they’ve got to get him a chair with a back or something, because that wasn’t going to work.”

Ron Hunter said his reaction was part excitement for his team -- the rest pride for his son.

“I‘m going to start off by saying this: First of all, it was a great game. But I‘m not going to be coach, I‘m going to be Dad right now,” Hunter said. “Proud as hell of this guy (R.J.). This is my son. Proud of him, so I wanted to say that. I haven’t been able to do that for three years so I wanted to say I‘m proud of him.”

Georgia State, making just its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2001, scored a win Thursday that was eerily reminiscent of its lone NCAA tourney victory. Fourteen years ago, the Panthers -- then an 11 seed -- knocked off a No. 4 Wisconsin team in the final seconds.

Contributing to more Panthers history Thursday was senior guard Ryann Green, who scored 11 points, and forward Markus Crider, who recorded 10 points and five rebounds. Guard Dennis Isaiah added eight points, including a big free throw with less than a minute to play that marked the only point Hunter didn’t score down the stretch.

Georgia State also notched 13 steals, including three each from Hunter, Crider and guard Jalen Brown. Baylor outrebounded Georgia State 40-22.

Baylor (24-10) got a huge game from Prince, who finished with a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds. But he was the only Bears player to reach double figures.

“The thing I‘m disappointed with is all year long we’ve executed down the stretch,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We’ve been a tough team and I feel bad the way that the last five minutes went.”

Prince said the Bears simply made poor decisions in the final minutes, coupled with the inability to hit shots.

“(We had) some mental errors as far as trying to get the ball to our ballhandlers and making sure they get to the free-throw line,” Prince said. “But it happens to the best of them.”

In the first half, Baylor grabbed a 33-30 edge, although the Bears looked like they may turn the first matchup between the two schools into a typical 14 vs. 3 rout as the Bears raced out to a 16-6 lead just six minutes into the game.

But Georgia State came roaring back to tie the game at 19-19 with 7:33 left before intermission, using a 13-3 run that was sparked by a steal and dunk by Hunter for his only points of the first half. Baylor went without a field goal for nearly five minutes during the Panthers’ run.

Georgia State took its first lead at 26-24 when guard Kevin Ware hit a high-arcing 3-pointer with four minutes left in the half.

Baylor scored on its final three possessions, including a deep 3-pointer from Prince at the buzzer to give the Bears a 3-point edge at intermission.

Georgia State’s offense struggled some without second-leading scorer Ryan Harrow, who was a game-time decision coming in with a strained hamstring. Harrow, who played just six minutes in the Panthers’ Sun Belt title game win against Georgia Southern last week, didn’t participate in warmups and never saw the floor Thursday.

NOTES: On the bench for Baylor was former Bears star Isaiah Austin, a sure-fire NBA prospect who never played a game beyond college after being diagnosed with a rare tissue disorder called Marfan Syndrome. Austin is a student assistant with the team and coach Scott Drew recently called his knowledge and impact on this year’s team “powerful.” ... Georgia State made its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers also qualified in 1991 and 2001. ... The Big 12 had seven teams selected for the NCAA Tournament, tied for the most from any conference ... Baylor was 14-2 this season when it had 14 or more assists. The Bears had 14 on Thursday in the loss. ... Georgia State hadn’t beaten a Top 25 team all season before Thursday. ... Baylor is the only NCAA Tournament team and one of four teams in the nation to hold all opponents below 75 points this season.