Preview: Georgia State at Clemson

Schools that made serious runs at the NCAA tournament but are still excited to be playing square off in the NIT’s first round Tuesday when Sun Belt Conference regular-season champ Georgia State visits Clemson. The Panthers, denied an automatic NCAA tourney bid because of an 82-81 overtime loss to Louisiana-Lafayette in the conference tournament final, are making just their second postseason appearance in 12 years. They’ll be facing a Clemson squad that saw its NCAA hopes dashed by a 63-62 quarterfinal loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament.

It’s been quite a turnaround this season for Clemson, which was projected to finish 14th in the ACC preseason poll after going 13-18 last season. Instead, the Tigers finished sixth with a 10-8 record, just the fourth time in school history the Tigers won 10 ACC games in a season, including victories over NCAA tournament teams Duke, North Carolina State and Coastal Carolina. “It’s a good experience to get to the first postseason since I’ve been here, and we get to play in front of our home crowd (and) we’re excited for that,” junior point guard and team captain Rod Hall told Greenvilleonline.com.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (25-8): The Panthers are led by sophomore guard R. J. Hunter, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, who is averaging 18.4 points and set a school record with 98 3-pointers this season. Three other players average double figures in scoring, including: guard Ryan Harrow (17.9), a Kentucky transfer who had a career-high 37 points in the championship game loss; 6-6 forward Manny Atkins (14.5), a second team all-Sun Belt selection; and guard Devonta White (11.5), a third team pick. The Panthers ranks 32nd nationally in scoring (77.9) and 39th in field goal percentage (47.2).

ABOUT CLEMSON (20-12): The Tigers ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense (58.0), lead the nation in 3-point percentage defense (28.2) and held Duke to its two lowest point totals of the season. Junior forward K.J. McDaniels leads the team in scoring (17.0), rebounding (7), blocks (86) and steals (38). Hall, a steady junior point guard who is a good defender, is second in scoring (9.8) and averages a team-high four assists.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson, which advanced to the championship in its last NIT appearance in 2007, has won nine consecutive NIT home games.

2. McDaniels has scored in double figures in 29 of Clemson’s 32 games and has blocked at least one shot in 13 straight games..

3. Clemson led the ACC in blocked shots (5.9).

PREDICTION: Clemson 64, Georgia State 57