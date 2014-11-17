Preview: Georgia State at Iowa State

Iowa State looked a bit out of sorts in its season-opening victory against Oakland but as the Cyclones prepare for Monday’s game against Georgia State, one player who appeared to be in midseason form was Georges Niang. The 6-8 junior forward scored a personal-best 30 points, pulled down nine rebounds and handed out five assists. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career and most importantly, didn’t show any signs of the foot injury he suffered during last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones were not overly stirring in the win – although coach Fred Hoiberg emptied the bench with 3:05 left when the lead swelled to 20 – but they aren’t at full strength either. Matt Thomas and Abdel Nader are serving suspensions for violation of team rules, and Jameel McKay has to sit until December because of transfer rules, so Iowa State will look a lot different when the Big 12 schedule rolls around. “I thought when we extended the lead we finally started to get stops,” Hoiberg told reporters. “I think we’ve got guys who can do it. Obviously, we’re thin on numbers right now, but when we get our full roster, I’m excited to see what we can do on the defensive end.”

TV: 9 ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-0): The Panthers are led by R.J. Hunter, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, who scored 24 points in the team’s season-opening rout of Tennessee Temple 115-55. Ryan Harrow joined Hunter as an All-Sun Belt preseason first-team member and is seeking to become the fifth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point career plateau in two seasons. Against Tennessee Temple, Harrow scored a team-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting with six assists.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-0): The Cyclones starting five of Niang, Monte Morris, Bryce Dejean-Jones, Naz Long and Dustin Hogue combined for 89 of the team’s 93 points against Oakland. Dejean-Jones was as dominant as Niang in registering a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. It all bodes well for Iowa State, which should be even better when Thomas, Nader and McKay return.

TIP-INS

1. Dejean-Jones double-double was the first of his career.

2. Iowa State has won 21 consecutive games versus non-conference opponents.

3. Georgia State is 3-6 against ranked opponents in the last 15 years.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 90, Georgia State 75