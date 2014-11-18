FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa State 81, Georgia State 58
November 18, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Iowa State 81, Georgia State 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGED synopsis RECASTS sentence 1, graph 4 RECASTS second note)

No. 14 Iowa State 81, Georgia State 58: Monte Morris recorded a career-high 19 points and Naz Long added 17 as all five starters scored in double figures to propel the Cyclones past the visiting Panthers.

Bryce Dejean-Jones and Dustin Hogue each finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State (2-0). Georges Niang, who scored 30 points in the Cyclones’ opener against Oakland, was 3-for-12 shooting for 10 points, but added a game-high 11 rebounds.

Georgia State, who defeated Tennessee Temple in its season opener 115-55, was led by R.J. Hunter’s 21 points. Markus Crider added 10 points and eight boards for the Panthers (1-1), who are 3-7 against ranked opponents over the last 15 seasons.

The Cyclones led 35-29 at the half but jumped to a quick start in the second half with a layup by Morris, a 3-pointer by Long and Dejean-Jones’ bucket. After Morris connected on a jumper and a 3-pointer off an assist from Hogue, Iowa State’s led swelled to 73-49 with 6:51 remaining.

It was vastly from the first half when Iowa State was 8-for-13 on 2-point field goals and 4-for-15 on 3-pointers but the Cyclones held the Panthers to two field goals in the final 4:32. Iowa State ended the half on a 7-2 run and carried that momentum into the final 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Niang was 1-of-7 from the field in the first half. … The Cyclones went through a stretch of 6:16 in the first half with one field goal. … Both teams combined for 14 points off the bench.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
