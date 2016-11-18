Preview: Georgia State at Purdue

No. 15 Purdue looks to use its loss to the defending national champions as a learning experience when it hosts Georgia State as part of the regional round of the Cancun Challenge on Friday. The Boilermakers took third-ranked Villanova to the limit but ultimately came up short in the 79-76 loss, and they hope the experience in the Gavitt Tipoff Games will translate into victories further down the road.

"The long-term benefit is getting back into these types of games especially in conference play and winning them," Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. "I thought we were resilient and I thought we played hard and smart and that's what we have to continue to do." The Boilermakers have won 38 of their 40 home games in the month of November under Painter and are huge favorites to continue their dominance against the Panthers, who haven't faced a Big Ten opponent in over eight years. Purdue's big men, Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas, became the fourth duo in program history to each score 20 points in back-to-back games and seem poised to feast against an undersized Georgia State frontcourt. The Panthers opened the regular season with an impressive 111-69 win before dropping an 83-65 decision to Auburn, and hope to pull off a monumental upset in the first ever meeting with Purdue.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-1): Justin Seymour, who made his Panther debut after transferring from Murray State, scored 20 points in the opening round loss to Auburn in the Cancun Challenge. Senior forward Jeremy Hollowell also added 20 points while Willie Clayton was held to six points as the Panthers turned the ball over 18 times. "I'm disappointed because we came here to win and we couldn't get it done against a very good team," Georgia State coach Ron Hunter told reporters. "I still know we have a very good team and we will bounce back from this."

ABOUT PURDUE (1-1): Haas led the way with 22 points against Villanova despite playing just 20 minutes due to foul trouble while Swanigan produced 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Swanigan was added to the watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball. The Boilermakers received a big boost with the news that 6-foot-6 shooting guard Nojel Eastern, who is the 78th-ranked prospect in the ESPN Top 100, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to be a part of the 2017 recruiting class.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 24-2 in its last 26 home games.

2. The Boilermakers are 5-3 against teams from the state of Georgia.

3. Swanigan and Haas are averaging a combined 43.5 points and 18.5 rebounds over their first two games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 85, Georgia State 55