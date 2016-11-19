No. 15 Purdue escapes against Georgia State with late rally

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- No. 15 Purdue learned a valuable lesson Friday night, and fortunately for the Boilermakers, they did not have to learn that lesson the hard way.

Caleb Swanigan had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 15 Purdue closed the game on a 20-0 run to rally for a 64-56 victory over Georgia State.

"Georgia State outplayed us and deserved to win the game," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Players have to learn that there is good talent everywhere. Sometimes a team may not have as much talent as your team, but by collectively being the better team, it can win."

Emotionally flat after Monday night's 79-76 loss to No. 3 Villanova, the Boilermakers (2-1) trailed 56-44 with 7:08 remaining before closing with the 20-0 blitz.

Two Dakota Mathias 3-pointers and one from P.J. Thompson highlighted the finish.

Isaac Haas added 11 points for Purdue.

Jeremy Hollowell led Georgia State (1-2) with 15.

"Give them a lot of credit," Mathias said. "They're a good team. Everyone is good at this level. Something we have to learn is not to take anyone lightly. We've got to bring it every night. To be able to win like this -- show the fight we did -- we've got to continue to do that going into Cancun."

Purdue will play Utah State on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

While he scored only three points, Purdue fifth-year senior grad transfer Spike Albrecht's defense during the 20-0 run was a huge factor for the Boilermakers.

"We definitely don't want to suffer another loss this early," Albrecht said. "They are a really good team. We definitely want to learn and grow from this."

Purdue shot only 37.8 percent (17 of 45), including 5 of 22 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 35-26. But the Boilermakers outscored Georgia State 25-7 from the free throw line and forced 19 turnovers while turning it over only 14 times themselves.

"When you are playing a really good team, you've got to take away something," Georgia State coach Ron Hunter said. "You look at the numbers -- those inside guys -- you want to take something away from that.

"I thought we did a really good job to corrall Swanigan at 19 and Haas at 11. More importantly, Purdue is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and we outrebounded them and made more field goals. I thought we did a real good job."

NOTES: Purdue improved to 25-2 in its 27 most recent home games, losing to No. 3 Villanovaon Monday night and to Iowa in January 2016. ... Through two games, Purdue is one of nine Division I teams with two players averaging 20 points or more. C Isaac Haas (22.0) and F Caleb Swanigan (21.5) are the Boilermakers' two 20-point scorers. ... Purdue entered ranked 33rd nationally in field goal percentage (52.8) and 37th in scoring (92.5). ... Georgia State leading scorer Jeremy Hollowell (21.5) is from Indianapolis, only 65 miles from the Purdue campus. Hollowell was recruited by Purdue coach Matt Painter before originally picking Indiana University. ... Georgia State now is 1-8 against Big Ten teams, defeating Wisconsin 50-49 in the 2001 NCAA Tournament.