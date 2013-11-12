Preview: Georgia State at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt begins its 2013-14 season Tuesday at home against Georgia State, and Kevin Stallings’ team will welcome taking the court after a rocky offseason. The Commodores suspended leading scorer Kedren Johnson for the upcoming season for an undisclosed violation, and leading 3-point shooter and rebounder Kevin Bright signed with a pro team in Germany. The Commodores are adding Tulsa transfer Eric McClellan, who scored 20 points in an exhibition victory over Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday.

McClellan started 16 games at Tulsa in 2011-12, averaging 8.5 points. The Commodores return three starters from last season, including senior forward Rod Odom, who started 32 of 33 games as a junior. The Panthers, who opened their season with a 97-78 victory over Southern Poly on Saturday, return four starters from last season’s 15-16 squad.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-0): The Panthers’ strength lies in a talented backcourt. Senior guard Devonta White scored 14 points in the season opener and needs 502 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. Sophomore guard R.J. Hunter, the son of head coach Ron Hunter, led the Panthers with 27 points in the opener and was one of three freshmen nationally to average 17 points and five rebounds a season ago.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2012-13: 16-17, 8-10 SEC): The Commodores will have to work to replace the production of Johnson, who averaged 13.5 points last season. Odom averaged 10.4 points a year ago, despite shooting just 36.5 percent from the field. Joining McClellan in the backcourt is senior Kyle Fuller, who scored in double figures 13 times while averaging 8.7 points a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt junior Dai-Jon Parker averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in the Commodores’ final four contests last season.

2. Vanderbilt was picked 10th in the SEC preseason media poll.

3. Georgia State returns to the Sun Belt Conference after playing in the conference from 1976-81, and is picked to win the Sun Belt by ESPN, NBC Sports, USA Today and CBS Sports.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 67, Georgia State 62