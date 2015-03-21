Preview: Georgia State vs. Xavier

R.J. Hunter hit the shot, Ron Hunter hit the floor and Georgia State hit this NCAA Tournament with one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent memory, but the next challenge awaits. The 14th-seed Panthers face Xavier in the third round Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., after Thursday’s stunning 57-56 upset of No. 3 seed Baylor. The sixth-seed Musketeers had one of the few breathers experienced on the tournament’s first full day Thursday, cruising past Ole Miss 76-57 behind 20 points from Matt Stainbrook.

The 6-10 Stainbrook dominated inside against the Rebels, hitting 8-of-10 shots and teaming with guard Dee Davis (17 points, 4-of-9 from 3-point range) to form a solid inside-out duo. The Musketeers have won four of their past five and aim to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time since 2008. The Panthers scored the final 13 points Thursday, with R.J. Hunter’s 30-foot 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left capping the run and sending his coach (and father) Ron Hunter – who coached the game in a rolling chair due to an Achilles’ injury – tumbling to the floor in jubilation.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (25-9): Somehow the Panthers – playing in their first NCAA Tournament in 14 years – advanced despite leading scorer Hunter (19.6 points per game) missing seven of his first eight shots and second-leading scorer Ryan Harrow not playing due to a hamstring injury. Georgia State is 17th in the nation in field goal percentage at 48 percent. The Panthers scored 21 points off 21 Baylor turnovers, and rank sixth in the nation in steals per game (9.1).

ABOUT XAVIER (22-13): The Musketeers shoot 47.3 percent from the field and average a Big East-best 16.3 assists per contest, and Stainbrook’s 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game provide Xavier a formidable inside presence. Guard Trevon Bluiett finished second in the conference among freshmen in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Davis averages 6.1 assists (15th nationally) and is fifth on the school’s career assist list.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier coach Chris Mack is the only coach in this year’s tournament to win a tournament game as a player (1993), assistant (2008, 2009) and coach at his alma mater.

2. Harrow averages 18.7 points, but has not played in the past two games.

3. Georgia State G Kevin Ware, playing in his first NCAA Tournament game Thursday since breaking his leg for Louisville in the 2013 Elite Eight, scored four points with three assists in 29 minutes.

PREDICTION: Xavier 68, Georgia State 62