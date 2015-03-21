FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xavier 75, Georgia State 67
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 22, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

Xavier 75, Georgia State 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 75, Georgia State 67: Jalen Reynolds scored a career-high 21 points and the Musketeers shot a season-high 67.6 percent from the field to hold off the Panthers in the third round of the NCAA Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

Reynolds went 8-of-9 from the field as sixth-seeded Xavier (23-13) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the past eight seasons, and will face second-seeded Arizona in the West Regional semifinals Thursday in Los Angeles. Myles Davis hit a career high-tying five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Dee Davis added 15 points.

R.J. Hunter scored 20 points for the 14th-seeded Panthers (25-10), who hit 56.5 percent of their shots from the floor but were outrebounded 23-12. Markus Crider added 10 points before fouling out with 2:24 remaining and Georgia State forced 14 turnovers two days after stunning Baylor in the second round.

Xavier led by as many as 11 in the first half and weathered a Georgia State surge, with Reynolds’ dunk on the half’s final possession giving the Musketeers a 32-28 halftime advantage. The Panthers tied the game on Crider’s basket with just over 15 minutes left, but Myles Davis’ 3-pointer and Reynolds’ dunk sparked a 7-0 spurt to put the Musketeers up 45-38.

Myles Davis’ fourth 3-pointer of the game pushed the Xavier cushion to 54-44 with 8:13 to play, but Hunter’s triple and two free throws brought Georgia State within 57-53 with 5:05 remaining. Reynolds muscled home a shot in the lane to extend the lead to six, while Myles Davis’ 3-pointer with 1:32 to go gave Xavier a 67-57 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier finished 22-of-25 from the free-throw line, while Georgia State shot 9-of-13. … The Musketeers outrebounded the Panthers 17-5 in the opening half, but Georgia State scored 10 points off nine turnovers. … Georgia State G Ryan Harrow, the team’s second-leading scorer, scored six points while playing sparingly after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.