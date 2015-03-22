Xavier ends Georgia State’s fun run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Xavier’s Jalen Reynolds releases a demonstrative scream when he hits a big bucket.

On Saturday night, during the third round of the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional, he did a whole lot of yelling.

Reynolds, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, scored a season-high 21 points and shouted to the rafters of Veterans Memorial Arena time and again during the No. 6 seed Musketeers’ 75-67 win against No. 14 seed Georgia State.

“I just knew how bad I wanted to win this game, how bad my teammates wanted to win this game, so I knew I had to step my game up. And it turned out well,” said Reynolds, who made 8 of 9 shots and was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Musketeers advanced to their third Sweet 16 in five years. Xavier (23-13) now heads to Los Angeles to face No. 2 seed Arizona, a 73-58 winner over No. 10 seed Ohio State on Saturday.

Xavier also reached the Sweet 16 in 2010 and 2012. The Musketeers have made it six times overall and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2004 and 2008.

“Jalen played terrible against Ole Miss, and he put his head down and he was really disappointed in his play, and we talked a lot between games about just having a next-play mentality,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said of Reynolds, who scored just six points in Thursday’s 76-57 second-round win against Ole Miss. “For him to turn around and have his best game after the performance he had against Ole Miss says a lot about his resiliency and the message getting through. Our team needs him. If he plays at a high level, there aren’t many power forwards in the country that are better than him.”

There would be no heroics this time from Panthers star guard R.J. Hunter, who sank a 30-footer with under three seconds left Thursday to help the Panthers stun No. 3 seed Baylor.

On Saturday, Hunter led Georgia State (25-10) with 20 points, adding five assists and four rebounds in what likely was the final game of his college career. The junior, a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, is expected to declare for the NBA draft. He is the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Hunter’s father, Georgia State coach Ron Hunter, welled up with tears and embraced R.J. for nearly 30 seconds when the Panthers’ leading scorer was subbed out in the final minute. The duo was just as emotional in the post-game press conference as the coach’s tears returned while rubbing his son’s head.

“I told (R.J. and the team) not to be sad. What a great week, unbelievable week,” the coach said. “There is nothing to be sad about, especially for me. I’ll be honest with you, (this was) the greatest week of my life, the greatest time I’ve ever had to be a father. But, man, I don’t want these guys to be sad.”

R.J. Hunter said he needed some time to decompress from the loss before thinking about this future.

“This whole thing, man, I tried to suck it all in,” he said. “My first time in the NCAA Tournament, I dreamed about this moment, and it came to me, and God blessed me with a crazy week, man, the best week of my life. There’s been so much going on. I can’t wait to just sit down and digest it, man, and not worry about the next game. It’s bittersweet right now.”

Xavier’s Davis duo -- guards Myles Davis and Dee Davis -- both reached double figures. Myles Davis scored 17 points -- going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers -- while Dee Davis chipped in 15 points, hitting 8 of 9 shots from the free-throw line. Center Matt Stainbrook contributed nine points and six rebounds.

Forward Markus Crider was the only other Panthers player in double figures, with 10 points.

Georgia State, which never led, went to halftime down by just four points and tied the score with 17:57 left on guard Kevin Ware’s floater. Georgia State then tied it again on Crider’s reverse layup with 15:08 to play.

But Xavier responded with a 7-0 run that was punctuated by a one-handed jam from Reynolds, pushing the lead back to 45-38.

The lead grew to 10 points, 54-44, with just over eight minutes remaining after back-to-back 3-pointers -- the first by Big East Freshman of the Year Trevon Bluiett for his only points of the game and the second by Myles Davis.

R.J. Hunter, however, cut the margin to 57-53 with five minutes left, hitting a 3-pointer and two free throws. Hunter had a chance to trim the margin to one point with 4:21 remaining, but his long trey was just off the mark.

Xavier ran away with the game from there, pushing the lead to 67-57 on Myles Davis’ long 3-pointer with 1:35 left.

Xavier controlled the first half, racing out to nine-point leads twice and threatening to pull away early before settling for a 32-28 edge at intermission. Reynolds paced the Musketeers with 10 points at halftime, but Xavier committed nine turnovers and allowed Georgia State to hang around.

The return of Panthers second-leading scorer Ryan Harrow (hamstring) seemed to spark Georgia State, which went on a 7-0 run to cut Xavier’s lead and then later trimmed the margin to 30-28 with 1:55 left in the half.

Harrow, who didn’t start the game but played 15 minutes in the half, scored his first points since March 14 against Georgia Southern.

Harrow, however, played just four minutes in the second half. At one point shortly after halftime, he was warned by the officials for jawing with Dee Davis. Ron Hunter benched Harrow after the warning, and he didn’t return. Harrow finished with six points.

NOTES: Georgia State coach Ron Hunter is a superstitious guy, which is why he put his famed rolling chair under “lock and key” after his team’s comeback win against Baylor on Thursday. Hunter, who needed the chair after suffering an injury celebrating his team’s conference title a week ago, said he would keep the chair as a memento of the upset win. “That chair has more protection than the president of the United States,” Hunter said. “I don’t know where they got it from, but that chair will stay with me for the rest of my life.” ... Xavier’s Chris Mack is the only coach in this year’s field to win an NCAA Tournament game as a player, assistant coach and head coach at his alma mater. ... Xavier’s 76-57 win over Ole Miss in the second round was the Musketeers’ most lopsided victory in their 46 NCAA Tournament games.