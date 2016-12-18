Georgia Tech wrecks Alcorn State 74-50

Josh Okogie bounced back from his worst offensive game of the season to score 14 points and lead Georgia Tech to a 74-50 win over Alcorn State on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

The freshman scored only three points against Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 7 but matched that by converting a three-point play on the first trip down the court. Okogie was only 3 of 9 from the field but a perfect 8 of 8 from the line and added three steals.

Georgia Tech (6-3) also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from center Ben Lammers, who picked up his sixth double-double of the season. Tadric Jackson scored 14 points and Quinton Stephens added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Alcorn State (2-7) got 16 points from A.J. Mosby and 15 points and five rebounds from Reginal Johnson, the team's leading scorer who didn't get his first basket until 16:31 left in the second half. The Braves lost their fifth straight game.

Georgia Tech led 18-12 when it went on a 12-2 spurt to take a comfortable lead. The streak included back-to-back dunks from Jackson and Lammers and a three-point play from Okogie. The Yellow Jackets went on to lead 39-22 at halftime.

Alcorn State was able to stay close because of its 3-point shooting in the first half. The Braves were 6 of 7 from behind the line and didn't make their first two-point basket until 8:35 left in the half.