Preview: Georgia Tech at Boston College

Georgia Tech travels to Boston College on Tuesday in a matchup of two teams tied for last place in the ACC and in desperate need of something positive. The visiting Yellow Jackets scored 17 first-half points in an ugly 56-42 loss Saturday to Miami, shooting 29.5 percent from the field, and now open a stretch of four road games in their next five contests. The Eagles have lost nine of 11 overall following Saturday’s 82-71 defeat at North Carolina, and after playing their next two games at home face five road games in the following seven games.

Boston College guard Olivier Hanlan is third in the ACC in scoring at 18.9, but the Eagles have yet to establish a consistent second scoring option. Georgia Tech’s offense has been marked by inconsistency all season, but has a chance to get better against an Eagles’ team allowing an ACC-worst 75.2 points per contest. Yellow Jackets guard Trae Golden posted back-to-back 20-point efforts before being limited to 12 points against Miami.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-8, 1-4 ACC): The Yellow Jackets need more consistent production from sophomore forward Marcus Georges-Hunt, who averages 11.9 points but is 9-for-30 from the field in his past three contests. Georgia Tech has been outscored by an average of 10.8 points in conference games, and three of its four losses have come by double digits. The Yellow Jackets sorely have missed forward Robert Carter Jr., who led the ACC in rebounding before suffering a season-ending knee injury Dec. 29 at Charlotte.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-13, 1-4 ACC): Lonnie Jackson has hit 15 3-pointers in the Eagles’ past three games and leads the ACC in 3-pointers made (17) in conference games. But the Eagles have not been able to avoid stretches of futility on offense such as four turnovers and just one basket in a six-minute stretch that turned a one-point deficit into a 10-point hole against North Carolina. The Eagles rank near the bottom of the nation (325th) at 31.2 rebounds per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College’s Ryan Anderson posted his 18th career double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) against North Carolina.

2. Georgia Tech’s Daniel Miller has 15 blocked shots in five ACC games, and has moved into second place on the school’s all-time blocks list with 247.

3. The Yellow Jackets lead the series 9-8 but the Eagles have won the past three matchups, including an 84-64 victory in last year’s ACC tournament.

PREDICTION: Boston College 65, Georgia Tech 62