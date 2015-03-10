Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Boston College looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it takes on Georgia Tech in the first round of the ACC tournament Tuesday at Greensboro, N.C. The 12th-seeded Eagles has knocked off North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in succession with All-ACC first team pick Olivier Hanlan playing a lead role while averaging 25.4 points his last 10 games. Georgia Tech, the 13th seed, has dropped four straight contests and will be without its leading scorer.

Marcus Georges-Hunt, the Yellow Jackets’ only double-figure point producer (13.6), suffered a broken right foot in the 81-49 loss to North Carolina last Tuesday. Georgia Tech had already been struggling on the offensive end while averaging 57.4 points over the last seven contests. Boston College has shot at least 52 percent from the field in each of the last three games and made 9-of-20 from 3-point range to beat the Yellow Jackets 64-62 on Jan. 25.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-18): The Yellow Jackets lost their first seven games in conference play before earning the biggest victory of the season at Miami (Fla.), but won only twice in the next 10 contests. The loss of Georges-Hunt leaves Charles Mitchell as the leading active scorer (9.6), rebounder (6.9) and field goal percentage shooter (51.3). Demarco Cox also chips in with 8.8 points and six boards per contest - 14 and eight Tuesday - while Travis Jorgenson leads the team in assists (3.3).

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (12-18): Hanlan, a junior who scored 41 points in his first ACC tournament game two years ago against Georgia Tech, averaged a league-high 21.9 points in conference play this season and 19.4 overall. Graduate student Aaron Brown has added solid support while averaging 15 points and draining 57 from 3-point range – six behind Hanlan’s team high. Patrick Heckmann averaged 11 points during the win streak and 7-1 center Dennis Clifford grabs a team-best 5.4 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have met in the first round of the ACC tournament the last two seasons with BC winning in 2013 and Georgia Tech recording a 73-70 overtime victory last year.

2. The winner will meet fifth-seeded North Carolina in Wednesday’s second round.

3. Georgia Tech freshman G Tadric Jackson is averaging 9.8 points over the last four games to raise his overall mark to 5.1.

PREDICTION: Boston College 74, Georgia Tech 54