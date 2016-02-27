Preview: Georgia Tech at Boston College

Georgia Tech is enjoying its longest winning streak in ACC action in over eight years, but it still has plenty of work left to do in order to enter the NCAA Tournament picture. A loss Saturday at last-place Boston College would put a definitive end to such discussions.

Behind senior leader Marcus Georges-Hunt, who has scored the decisive points in the last two wins, the Yellow Jackets have won three in a row in conference play for the first time since Jan. 2008, and they have a chance to finish .500 in the ACC - something that hasn’t happened since 2007 - if they can win out. Each of Georgia Tech’s six league victories have come by seven points or fewer, turning around a recent history of losing tight games. “I‘m a believer,” Georges-Hunt told reporters after hitting two free throws with three seconds left in a 75-73 win over Clemson on Tuesday. “People ask me, especially last year losing a lot of close games, if I was down or depressed. I never got down. I just kept thinking of what I could do to make sure we win these close games.” The Eagles have three chances remaining to avoid becoming the first ACC team since Maryland in 1986-87 to go winless in league play.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3, RSN

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (16-12, 6-9 ACC): Georges-Hunt is averaging 21.7 points on 54.8 percent shooting over his last six games and is 17 points away from moving into 13th place on the career scoring list. Adam Smith, who leads the ACC in 3-pointers made per game (2.9), has drilled nine during the winning streak and is averaging four per contest in conference road games. Two others - forwards Nick Jacobs and Charles Mitchell - are scoring in double digits and reserve center Ben Lammers has provided a boost with 8-of-8 shooting and six blocked shots in the 3-0 surge.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-21, 0-15): The Eagles took North Carolina to the wire and played Syracuse and Clemson close earlier this month, but they’ve lost their last two to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech by a combined 41 points. Center Dennis Clifford continued his solid stretch run with 13 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Hokies on Tuesday, and the senior is averaging 12 points and 9.7 boards over a six-game stretch. Leading scorer Eli Carter (15.9) had 19 points versus Virginia Tech but is 27-of-100 from the floor in his last seven contests.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College won both meetings a season ago - including the opening game of the ACC tournament - by a total of three points.

2. Eagles F A.J. Turner (ankle) has missed four straight games and G Jerome Robinson (wrist) has sat out the last eight.

3. Yellow Jackets F Quinton Stephens has not attempted a single foul shot in 224 minutes over his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 73, Boston College 60