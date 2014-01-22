(Updated: ADDS “Lonnie” in graph 4)

Georgia Tech 68, Boston College 60: Trae Golden scored 24 points and hit two critical baskets in the closing minutes as the visiting Yellow Jackets survived after nearly blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Kammeon Holsey added 13 points for Georgia Tech (11-8, 2-4 ACC), which shot 73.9 percent from the field in the first half but saw Boston College (5-14, 1-5) pull within one point late in the second half. Golden scored nine of the final 11 points for the Yellow Jackets, who finished at 52.1 percent shooting.

Olivier Hanlan scored 19 points to lead the Eagles, who trailed 18-5 early in the first half and 50-32 two minutes into the second half before shooting their way back into the contest. Boston College finished 6-for-13 from 3-point range in the second half before losing its third in a row and 10th in the past 12 contests.

The Yellow Jackets led 42-27 at halftime and pushed the lead to 50-32 before Lonnie Jackson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that pulled with Eagles within 50-42. Patrick Heckmann’s dunk with 4:44 to go brought Boston College within 57-56, but Golden answered with a running jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer to make it 62-56 Georgia Tech with 1:35 to play.

Georgia Tech hit its first seven shots from the field, getting seven points from Golden, and a layup from Holsey six minutes in giving the Yellow Jackets an 18-5 advantage. After the Yellow Jackets finally missed a shot, they hit their next seven attempts to push their lead to 34-15 on Holsey’s layup with 6 ½ minutes to play en route to the 15-point halftime advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech scored 42 points in the first half on 17-of-23 shooting from the field, after finishing with 42 points in a loss to Miami on Saturday. … Boston College F Ryan Anderson, who started the day averaging 15.1 points, finished with four. … The Yellow Jackets shot 8-of-25 from the field in the second half.