Georgia Tech 76, Boston College 71

Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt hit all seven of his shots and scored 23 points and Georgia Tech won its fourth straight and handed Boston College its 16th straight loss, downing the Eagles with a 76-71 ACC road win on Saturday.

The win was the fifth in the last six games for the Yellow Jackets (17-12, 7-9 ACC), who still have longshot hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Georgia Tech, which hit nine of its first 10 shots and never trailed, built a 15-point first-half lead and held off repeated Boston College rallies. BC got as close as two down midway through the second half.

Georges-Hunt, the reigning ACC player of the week, continued a hot streak that has seen him average 23.3 points per game over the last seven games.

Guard Adam Smith had 18 points and forward Nick Jacobs added 12 for Tech, which visits No. 11 Louisville Tuesday night and closes the regular season with a home game against Pittsburgh.

Guard Eli Carter led the Eagles (7-22, 0-16) with 25 points and nine assists as BC matched the conference record with 16 league losses. Center Dennis Clifford added 17 points and freshman guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins added a season-high 15.

BC is on the verge of going winless in both football and basketball in the same season. According to SB nation, the Eagles would be the first program since 1976-77 TCU and the only one of the post-World War II era to go winless in conference play in both in the same combined athletic year.