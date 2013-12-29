Preview: Georgia Tech at Charlotte

Georgia Tech travels to Charlotte on Sunday in a matchup of two teams trying to find their rhythm as conference play approaches. The Yellow Jackets had a three-game winning streak – a stretch that started with an impressive comeback victory over Illinois – snapped with a thud in a loss at Vanderbilt. The 49ers won the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament by upending then 14th-ranked Michigan, but lost to Florida State by 44 points and nearly blew a 22-point lead before surviving by five against South Carolina Upstate.

The Yellow Jackets play the second of four consecutive road games, the final two contests kicking off the ACC schedule (at Maryland, at Duke). Charlotte, which begins Conference USA play Jan. 9 at Texas-El Paso, is 3-2 in December after starting the season 5-1. The 49ers upset the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta three seasons ago, outlasting Georgia Tech 86-83 in double overtime.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (8-4): Tennessee transfer Trae Golden averages a team-high 12.3 points and 3.8 assists. Robert Carter Jr. leads the ACC with four double-doubles and is second in the conference in rebounding at 9.4. Daniel Miller ranks third in rebounds at 8.1 and his two blocks per game are fifth in the conference.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (8-3): Shawn Lester paces five 49ers averaging in double figures scoring at 14.5 points. Sophomore forward Willie Clayton has a conference-leading seven double-doubles while averaging 12 points and 9.6 rebounds. Ben Cherry established a career high with 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers, in the victory over South Carolina Upstate.

TIP-INS

1. Cherry ranks second in Conference USA in 3-point shooting at 51.2 percent.

2. Georgia Tech F Marcus Georges-Hunt averages 11.9 points, but scored only three in the Vanderbilt loss.

3. Georgia Tech leads the overall series 6-1.

PREDICTION: Charlotte 74, Georgia Tech 70