Georgia Tech 58, Charlotte 55
December 30, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia Tech 58, Charlotte 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Georges-Hunt point total to 10 in Para 2 INSERTS Daniel Miller had nine rebounds in Para 2 CHANGES Carter’s rebounds to eight in Para 2 CHANGES Charlotte field-goal percentage to 33.3 in Game Notebook)

Georgia Tech 58, Charlotte 55: Trae Golden scored a season-high 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left, and the visiting Yellow Jackets survived as the 49ers’ game-tying basket at the buzzer was waived off.

Georgia Tech (9-4) squandered a nine-point lead with three minutes left, but Golden saved the Yellow Jackets with a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 58-55. Marcus Georges-Hunt added 10 points while Daniel Miller grabbed nine rebounds and Robert Carter Jr. had eight.

Pierria Henry drove into the frontcourt for the 49ers and launched a 3-pointer that was good, but game officials overturned the basket after briefly reviewing video replay that showed the ball in Henry’s hand as the buzzer sounded. Denzel Ingram scored a career-high 20 points for Charlotte (8-4).

Georgia Tech led 51-42 with three minutes left after five consecutive points from Golden, and a pair of Golden free throws made it 55-50. Charlotte pulled within 55-52 on two Willie Clayton free throws and, after a Georgia Tech turnover, Shawn Lester buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 10 seconds left to even the score at 55.

Ingram scored 11 points in a back-and-forth first half in which neither team led by more than four points. Georgia Tech, despite scoring just two baskets from the field in the final eight minutes, led 27-24 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Charlotte shot a season-low 33.3 percent from the field. … Georgia Tech opens the ACC portion of its schedule Saturday at Maryland. … Ingram’s previous career high of 16 points came last year in games against UNC-Asheville and Lamar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
