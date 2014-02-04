Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

(Updated: CHANGES reference about Syracuse to top-ranked in Para 1)

K.J. McDaniels further validated his importance to Clemson with a stellar performance for the otherwise struggling Tigers on Saturday against Florida State. The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to 26 points from McDaniels and return home to face Georgia Tech on Tuesday, looking to build momentum before Sunday’s daunting trip to top-ranked Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets also ended a two-game skid on Saturday, outlasting Wake Forest behind a strong outing from Marcus Georges-Hunt.

Georges-Hunt, the Yellow Jackets  leading scorer a season ago, scored a career-best 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting as Georgia Tech lost leading scorer Trae Golden to a pulled groin in the first half. The Yellow Jackets, who have seen their rotation hindered by injuries this season, will need another strong game from Georges-Hunt as Golden s status is unknown for Tuesday. McDaniels played outstanding on both ends against the Seminoles, hitting three 3-pointers, pulling down seven rebounds and recording three blocks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-10, 3-6 ACC): Georges-Hunt has found his shooting stroke the past two games, hitting 13-of-27 attempts after going 10-for-33 in his previous three outings. Daniel Miller scored 16 points with 14 rebounds against Wake Forest, his second double-double in the past three games. The Yellow Jackets are tied with Maryland for 13th in conference games in defense, allowing an average of 72.2 points.

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-6, 5-3 ACC): McDaniels is sixth in conference play in scoring at 16.6 points and ninth in rebounding at 7.8, for a Tigers  squad that is hitting just 39.4 percent of their shots in ACC games. But Clemson features one of the nation s best defenses, allowing 55.8 points per contest and holding opponents to 38 percent shooting. Clemson gave up 78 points per game in losses to Pittsburgh and North Carolina, but returned to form by limiting Florida State to 49 points Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson is fifth in the ACC, a half-game behind Pittsburgh and Duke for third place, and the Tigers play four of their next six games after Tuesday away from home.

2. McDaniels leads the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game; Miller ranks second at 2.3.

3. The Tigers lead the series 63-59, winning the past seven matchups.

PREDICTION: Clemson 63, Georgia Tech 60