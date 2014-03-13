Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Clemson opens the ACC tournament against Georgia Tech in Thursday’s second round at Greensboro, N.C. as the sixth seed, and the road ahead is one the Tigers have navigated well this season. Clemson has defeated 11th seed Georgia Tech twice and, should the Tigers advance, they would face No. 3 seed Duke in Friday’s quarterfinals – a team the Tigers beat in their only matchup. The Yellow Jackets advanced out of the opening round with a 73-70 overtime victory Wednesday over Boston College, surviving after blowing a 12-point lead with five minutes left in regulation.

The Tigers will turn to junior forward K.J. McDaniels, the ACC’s top shot blocker at 2.8 per game and the conference’s defensive player of the year, to lead the way. McDaniels has five games of at least six blocked shots this season, and leads Clemson in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals. Georgia Tech has won three in a row, including an upset of then seventh-ranked Syracuse, and got 20 points and 13 rebounds from Robert Carter Jr. in its tournament opener.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (16-16): Carter is averaging 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in his past five games, fully recovered from a December knee injury, and the Yellow Jackets are as healthy as they have been all season. Trae Golden has bounced back from a groin injury to average 15 points per game in his past four contests, and has totaled 14 assists in his past two outings. Marcus Georges-Hunt has battled through an up-and-down season offensively, snapping a streak of three consecutive games in single digits with 18 in the tournament opener.

ABOUT CLEMSON (19-11): McDaniels earned first-team all-ACC honors, averaging 17.2 points (ranking fifth in the league) and 7.1 rebounds (seventh in the conference) while hitting 45.2 percent of his shots (sixth in the ACC). But the Clemson defense has been a big reason why the Tigers are one victory shy of their sixth 20-win season in the past eight, ranking second in the ACC and third nationally in scoring defense (57.6 points). Clemson holds opponents to 28.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, first in the conference and second in the nation.

1. Clemson clamped down on the Yellow Jackets in the two meetings this season, winning 45-41 on Feb. 4 and 63-55 on Feb. 22.

2. McDaniels is tied for the ACC lead with five games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, and has blocked at least one shot in 12 consecutive games.

3. Georgia Tech C Daniel Miller, who finished second in the league to McDaniels in blocked shots, had his streak of consecutive games with at least one block snapped at 12 Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 54