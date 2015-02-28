Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Georgia Tech lost 10 consecutive games to Clemson, but the Yellow Jackets have a chance to beat the Tigers for the second time in 13 days Saturday. The Tigers host Georgia Tech having dropped four of their past five, including a 63-52 defeat in Atlanta on Feb. 16. The Yellow Jackets followed up that victory with two consecutive losses and have not won two games in a row since mid-December.
Points figure to be at a premium as Georgia Tech and Clemson rank 14th and 15th in the 15-team ACC in scoring and field-goal percentage. Jaron Blossomgame is the Tigers’ most dependable offensive option, scoring in double figures six times in the past seven games. Marcus Georges-Hunt has reached double figures in 10 straight games for the Yellow Jackets.
TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-16, 3-13 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have been strong on the boards all season, ranking 12th nationally in offensive rebounding per game (13.9) and 15th in rebounding margin (7.3). Charles Mitchell tied a career high with 14 rebounds in Monday’s 52-51 loss to Louisville, and Demarco Cox had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in eight games. Georgia Tech has made 121 3-pointers, last in the conference and 330th in the country.
ABOUT CLEMSON (15-12, 7-8): The Tigers have stayed competitive thanks to a defense ranked third in the league and 45th nationally in points allowed (60.8 per contest). Landry Nnoko blocked four shots in last Saturday’s 78-56 loss to Duke, moving him into ninth place on the school’s all-time list. Rod Hall is five assists away from reaching 100 for the third consecutive season.
1. Clemson has won the past nine meetings with Georgia Tech at home.
2. Georgia Tech lost by 29 points to both North Carolina and Virginia; its other 11 ACC losses have come by a total of 39 points.
3. Georges-Hunt is averaging 16.1 points in his past 10 games, shooting 52.3 percent from the field.
PREDICTION: Clemson 61, Georgia Tech 54