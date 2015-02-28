Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Georgia Tech lost 10 consecutive games to Clemson, but the Yellow Jackets have a chance to beat the Tigers for the second time in 13 days Saturday. The Tigers host Georgia Tech having dropped four of their past five, including a 63-52 defeat in Atlanta on Feb. 16. The Yellow Jackets followed up that victory with two consecutive losses and have not won two games in a row since mid-December.

Points figure to be at a premium as Georgia Tech and Clemson rank 14th and 15th in the 15-team ACC in scoring and field-goal percentage. Jaron Blossomgame is the Tigers’ most dependable offensive option, scoring in double figures six times in the past seven games. Marcus Georges-Hunt has reached double figures in 10 straight games for the Yellow Jackets.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-16, 3-13 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have been strong on the boards all season, ranking 12th nationally in offensive rebounding per game (13.9) and 15th in rebounding margin (7.3). Charles Mitchell tied a career high with 14 rebounds in Monday’s 52-51 loss to Louisville, and Demarco Cox had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in eight games. Georgia Tech has made 121 3-pointers, last in the conference and 330th in the country.

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-12, 7-8): The Tigers have stayed competitive thanks to a defense ranked third in the league and 45th nationally in points allowed (60.8 per contest). Landry Nnoko blocked four shots in last Saturday’s 78-56 loss to Duke, moving him into ninth place on the school’s all-time list. Rod Hall is five assists away from reaching 100 for the third consecutive season.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson has won the past nine meetings with Georgia Tech at home.

2. Georgia Tech lost by 29 points to both North Carolina and Virginia; its other 11 ACC losses have come by a total of 39 points.

3. Georges-Hunt is averaging 16.1 points in his past 10 games, shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Clemson 61, Georgia Tech 54