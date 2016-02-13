Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Clemson has lost back-to-back games for the first time since December, but it plays five of its final six ACC games against teams near the bottom of the conference standings, starting with Saturday’s home contest against Georgia Tech. And Tigers coach Brad Brownell acknowledged to reporters after Tuesday’s 89-83 loss to Notre Dame that his team needs to catch its breath.

“We need a few days off,” Brownell said after the Tigers lost for the third time in four games. “We are beat up, tired and sick.” One player who felt good Tuesday was Jaron Blossomgame, who scored a career-high 30 points, and Georgia Tech’s Marcus Georges-Hunt experienced the same feeling Wednesday as he netted a career-best 30 to lift the Yellow Jackets over Wake Forest 71-66. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets, who have eight conference losses this season – each coming by nine points or fewer. “I talked to some of our seniors – in particular, Marcus – about having to take over and having to do a lot of different things,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told the media, “and he responded extremely well.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-11, 3-8 ACC): Just as encouraging as Georges-Hunt’s performance was the rebound Charles Mitchell experienced, as he recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds after pulling down just two boards Sunday against Miami. Mitchell now leads the ACC in rebounding at 10.3 per game, while Georges-Hunt raised his scoring average to 16.3 points with an 11-of-15 shooting performance. The Yellow Jackets, who are third in the conference in defending the 3-point shot (31.7 percent), play four of their next six games away from home and face a Clemson team that made 10 3-pointers Tuesday.

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-10, 7-5): Blossomgame is fourth in the ACC in scoring at 17.3 points, reaching 20 for the sixth time in his last seven games on Tuesday and hitting a career-best 13 shots from the field against the Fighting Irish. Clemson, which showed fatigue on defense by allowing 89 points, averages just 64.1 allowed per game – third in the ACC and 24th nationally. Center Landry Nnoko is tied for the conference lead in blocked shots per game (2.4), but he and backup Sidy Djitte combined for only five points and five rebounds while battling foul trouble against Notre Dame.

TIP-INS

1. The Yellow Jackets have recorded more assists than turnovers nine times in 11 conference games, finishing Wednesday with 14 assists and 12 turnovers.

2. Clemson’s loss on Tuesday marked its first ACC defeat at home, where it has defeated four ranked league opponents this season.

3. Mitchell’s double-double on Sunday was his 13th of the season and first since Jan. 27.

PREDICTION: Clemson 78, Georgia Tech 67