Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Georgia Tech has used the momentum of three upsets of ranked teams to build its best ACC start in seven years, and now the challenge is to find success on the road starting Wednesday at Clemson. The Yellow Jackets, playing for the first time since freshman Josh Okogie’s buzzer-beating layup stunned Notre Dame on Saturday, are 2-5 away from home and play three of the next five on the road.

The Yellow Jackets beat Clemson 75-63 in Atlanta on Jan. 12, getting 23 points and 10 rebounds from junior center Ben Lammers and 16 points from Quinton Stephens. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with Saturday’s 67-60 victory at Pittsburgh, getting 25 points from Jaron Blossomgame as the senior forward surpassed the 1,500-point mark for his career. Blossomgame, who scored 20 points in the earlier loss to Georgia Tech, is seventh in the ACC in scoring at 18.4 points per game. The Tigers have won the past 11 meetings at home with the Yellow Jackets, but have yet to win a home conference game this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN South

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-8, 5-4 ACC): Okogie earned conference rookie of the week honors for the fourth time this season, recording 35 points with 14 rebounds in an upset of Florida State before scoring Saturday’s winning basket. Okogie leads the Yellow Jackets and is second among ACC freshmen in scoring at 15.2 points per game. Lammers leads the ACC in blocks (3.3) and is averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.

ABOUT CLEMSON (12-8, 2-6): Blossomgame has scored 20 or more points in 17 of the Tigers’ past 24 regular-season ACC games. Four other Tigers average nine or more points, including Avry Holmes (11.1), who looks to rebound after scoring just one point against the Panthers. Clemson takes care of the basketball, averaging just 10.8 turnovers per game (16th in the nation) while ranking second in the conference with nearly eight steals per contest.

TIP-INS

1. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Clemson by an average of 12 per game in winning the past three meetings, including a 40-29 advantage in this season’s first matchup.

2. Clemson G Shelton Mitchell has recorded 16 assists and just two turnovers in the past two games.

3. Georgia Tech and Clemson first played during the 1912-13 season; the Tigers lead the series 67-62.

PREDICTION: Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 62