Clemson 45, Georgia Tech 41: Jordan Roper scored 12 points as the host Tigers overcame a miserable offensive showing to hold off the equally cold Yellow Jackets.

Rod Hall s jumper with 1:47 to play gave Clemson (15-6, 6-3 ACC) a four-point lead and the Tigers made it stick as Georgia Tech (12-11, 3-7) missed two shots inside the final six seconds that would have tied the game. K.J. McDaniels, the Tigers  leading scorer at 16.7, finished with just eight points as Clemson shot 31.9 percent from the field and 2-of-13 from 3-point range.

Daniel Miller scored 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and grabbed eight rebounds for the undermanned Yellow Jackets, who played without leading scorer Trae Golden. Georgia Tech shot 34.8 percent from the field in losing for the fifth time in seven games.

Georgia Tech pulled within 41-39 on a pair of Marcus Georges-Hunt free throws with 2:19 to play, but Hall s jumper 32 seconds later re-established Clemson s four-point lead. Miller s jumper with 1:34 to go brought the Yellow Jackets within 43-41, and after the teams swapped turnovers and Hall missed a shot, Georges-Hunt and Kammeon Holsey could not convert in the final seconds.

The Yellow Jackets, playing with just seven scholarship players, led for most of the first half and were up 20-16 on Chris Bolden s 3-pointer with 5:08 left before intermission. Georgia Tech would not score from the field again in the half as Clemson used a 9-2 run to build a 25-22 halftime advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georges-Hunt finished 1-for-13 from the field, and the rest of the Yellow Jackets other than Miller combined to go 7-for-33. ¦ McDaniels, sixth in the ACC in shooting, went 3-for-14. ¦ Georgia Tech G Solomon Poole  who averaged 6.4 points but had not played since Jan. 7  was dismissed from the team Monday due to what head coach Brian Gregory described as conduct and accountability issues. 