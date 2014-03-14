(Updated: CORRECTS Carter Jr. points in graph 3)

Clemson 69, Georgia Tech 65 (OT): K.J. McDaniels scored 18 points and the Tigers rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half, winning in overtime in the second round of the ACC tournament in Atlanta.

Sixth-seeded Clemson (20-11) got 12 points from Damarcus Harrison and 10 points from Rod Hall to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Duke. McDaniels struggled from the field, going 4-of-15, but made 10-of-11 free throws as the Tigers moved on despite shooting 37 percent from the floor.

Trae Golden led No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (16-17) with 23 points, and Robert Carter Jr. added 13. Daniel Miller’s fadeaway jumper with 0.9 seconds to play in regulation tied the game at 55, but the Yellow Jackets hit just 11-of-20 free throws and went nearly seven minutes down the stretch without a field goal.

Golden converted a three-point play early in overtime and his jumper with 1:50 remaining put the Yellow Jackets ahead 62-60, but a free throw from Jaron Blossomgame and Harrison’s basket with 44.1 seconds left put the Tigers ahead 63-62. Harrison hit two free throws following a Georgia Tech offensive foul with 26.1 seconds to go and Clemson rebounded Golden’s miss on the other end and put the game away at the free throw line.

The Yellow Jackets led by eight points early in the second half, and after Clemson drew within five points midway through the half, pushed their advantage to 49-40 on Marcus Georges-Hunt’s basket with 7:50 remaining. Clemson scored 15 of the next 17 points – the final six from Blossomgame – to move ahead 55-51 with 1:26 left in regulation, but Golden hit a jumper and after Golden missed in the final seconds, Miller corralled the rebound and scored to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson finished 25-for-29 from the free-throw line. … McDaniels had averaged 20.7 points in his past three games. … Carter finished 5-for-21 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range.