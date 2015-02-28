(Updated: CORRECTS Georgia Tech FG drought, first sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Georgia Tech shooting in overtime, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS time of Georgia Tech first field goal, first notebook item.)

Clemson 70, Georgia Tech 63 (OT): Jaron Blossomgame scored 19 points and the host Tigers survived blowing a 23-point first-half lead.

Damarcus Harrison added 15 points for Clemson (16-12, 8-8 ACC), which led 30-7 late in the first half and held Georgia Tech (12-17, 3-14) without a field goal for the first 13:55. Rod Hall tallied five of his 15 points in overtime, after the Tigers were outscored 22-6 in the final seven minutes of regulation.

Marcus Georges-Hunt poured in 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, who missed their first 14 shots before rallying to tie the game at 60-60 on two Josh Heath free throws with 37.5 seconds left. Tadric Jackson added 12 points for Georgia Tech, which shot 55.2 percent from the field in the second half.

Georgia Tech trailed 35-16 at halftime and 54-38 with seven minutes left, but Travis Jorgenson’s 3-pointer with 4:38 left capped a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to seven. Heath’s 3-pointer with 1:25 to play made it 58-52, Georges-Hunt twice stole the inbounds pass and scored to make it a two-point game with a minute left and the Yellow Jackets forced another turnover on Clemson’s final possession to force overtime.

However, the Yellow Jackets shot 1-of-10 from the field in overtime, and Donte Grantham’s jumper and two Hall free throws gave the Tigers a 64-60 lead with two minutes left in the extra period. Hall’s drive with 1:16 to go pushed the lead to six while Blossomgame’s two foul shots with 48.9 seconds left made it 68-60.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson scored the game’s first eight points, led 16-1 and were up 26-4 before Georges-Hunt hit Georgia Tech’s first shot from the field with 6:05 left in the first half. … Georgia Tech finished 4-of-24 from the field in the first half while the Tigers went 11-of-22, hitting 10 of their first 15 shots. … Clemson has won 10 consecutive home games and 11 of 12 overall against the Yellow Jackets.