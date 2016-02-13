EditorsNote: Adding Georgia Tech record in 2nd graf

Clemson 66, Georgia Tech 52

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 17 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for his career as Clemson held off Georgia Tech 66-52 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Tigers (15-10, 8-5 in the ACC) improved to 12-3 this season at home and defeated the Yellow Jackets (13-12, 4-8) for the 12th time in 13 games.

Blossomgame, who was coming off a career-high 30-point game in a loss to Notre Dame, scored 13 points in the first half as Clemson built a 37-32 lead, then became the 38th player in school history to score at least 1,000 points by converting two free throws 1:10 into the second half.

Senior guard Jordan Roper added 13 points for the Tigers, who matched a season-low by committing only six turnovers.

Guard Adam Smith led Georgia Tech with 12 points and forward Charles Mitchell added 11 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 10.

Georgia Tech pulled to within 43-42 with 12:42 remaining, but would get no closer, as Clemson scored the next five points.

Back-to-basket Georgia Tech baskets pulled the Yellow Jackets within two, 48-46, with eight minutes left, but consecutive steals by Avry Holmes and Sidy Djitte sparked a decisive 16-4 spurt that sealed the victory for Clemson.

Georgia Tech had only one field goal over the final 8:30.