Georgia Tech 88, Clemson 85

Guard Marcus George-Hunt scored 28 points and Georgia Tech made a big second-half comeback before defeating Clemson 88-85 in overtime in the ACC Tournament’s second round Wednesday night at the Verizon Center.

Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe missed a corner 3 that would have tied the game with two seconds left.

Georgia Tech, which meets second-seeded Virginia in Thursday night’s quarterfinals, wiped out an 18-point hole in the last 8 1/2 minutes of regulation.

Georges-Hunt tied the game with two free throws with 12.9 seconds left in regulation before Clemson guard Avry Holmes’ wild shot didn’t come close at the end of regulation.

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 22 points for Clemson but he fouled out after missing a potential go-ahead shot with 17 seconds left in overtime.

Clemson’s 67-49 lead vanished as Georgia Tech closed within 78-74 with 1:17 remaining. Georges-Hunt made two free throws with 25.4 seconds to go to cut the gap to 79-78.

Blossomgame made one foul shot with 18.6 left.

Holmes scored 19 points and center Sidy Djitte added 13 points for seventh-seeded Clemson (17-14).

Georges-Hunt scored all except four of his points after halftime for 10th-seeded Georgia Tech.

Guard Adam Smith had 23 points for the Yellow Jackets (19-13), who have won six of their last seven games.

Georgia Tech had a solid start to the game, but the Tigers went on a roll and led the final eight minutes of the first half. They held a 40-31 halftime lead.

Both teams shot 51 percent in the first half, but Georgia Tech committed 10 first-half turnovers.

Guard Ty Hudson’s 3-pointer sent Clemson to a 65-47 advantage with less than 9 1/2 minutes to play.

A 14-4 run for Georgia Tech threatened to make it interesting, but Blossomgame converted a three-point play to stretch the margin back to double figures at the 5:54 mark.

The teams split two games last month.