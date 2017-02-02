Balanced attack powers Clemson past Georgia Tech

Senior guard Avry Holmes scored 18 points to lead five Clemson players in double figures as the Tigers topped Georgia Tech 74-62 on Wednesday night in an ACC game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (13-8, 3-6 ACC) won its second straight after a six-game league losing streak and avenged a 12-point loss to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Jan. 12.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Georgia Tech (13-9, 5-5), which was coming off back-to-back upset victories against No. 15 Florida State and No. 20 Notre Dame, got a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds from junior center Ben Lammers.

Sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell added 15 points for Clemson while sophomore center Elijah Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Donte Grantham and senior forward Jaron Blossomgame added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

Clemson closed the first half with a 7-0 run to take a 32-24 lead at the break, then wasted little time in seizing control by jump-starting the second half with a 7-2 run. The Tigers' lead swelled to 53-32 with 9:34 left.

The Yellow Jackets used a late 13-1 run to pull within 65-58 with 2:13 remaining, but that was as close as Georgia Tech would get.

Holmes was near-perfect from the floor, connecting on 6 of 8 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

Lammers made 12 of 18 shots from the floor and also had nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech also got 12 points and nine rebounds from guard Josh Okogie, 12 points from guard Tadric Jackson and 11 points from forward Quinton Stephens.