Preview: Georgia Tech at Dayton

Brian Gregory coached at Dayton for eight seasons before leaving for Georgia Tech in 2011, so naturally there was emotion on both sides when the Flyers came to Atlanta and defeated the Yellow Jackets 82-72 last season. Those emotions figure to tug harder at Gregory on Tuesday when Dayton hosts Georgia Tech, marking Gregory’s first game at UD Arena since his eight years leading the Flyers. Both teams are hot: the Flyers have won six of seven while the Yellow Jackets are 5-1 in their past six contests.

Dayton’s run has not come without internal trouble as leading rebounder Devon Scott and Jalen Robinson were dismissed from the team Wednesday. The Flyers did not miss either player in Saturday’s 78-62 victory over Boston, getting career-high 19-point performances from Kendall Pollard and Darrell Davis. The Yellow Jackets, who topped Vanderbilt 65-60 on Saturday, rode another strong performance from forward Charles Mitchell (19 points, eight rebounds).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (8-2): Frontcourt players Mitchell, Demarco Cox and Robert Sampson – all newcomers who transferred to Georgia Tech – have helped the Yellow Jackets out-rebound opponents by 10.7 boards per game, seventh-best in the nation. Mitchell averages 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, while Cox has six double-figure scoring games and Sampson averages 6.3 boards in only 20.8 minutes per game. Marcus Georges-Hunt is 4-of-22 from 3-point range after shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc last season, but is leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 11.7 points.

ABOUT DAYTON (8-2): The Flyers come in after their best shooting game of the season, setting highs for field-goal percentage (52) and made 3-pointers (11). Senior guard Jordan Sibert has scored in double figures eight games in a row, leading the team in scoring at 14.4 points and getting a much help Saturday from Pollard (7-of-13 from the field) and Davis (5-of-5 from 3-point range). Dayton ranks third in the Atlantic 10 defensively, allowing 58.3 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech has never beaten Dayton in three tries, losing in the 2009 Puerto Rico Tip-Off (coached by Gregory) and in 1977.

2. Pollard has led the Flyers in scoring in three of the past five contests.

3. The Yellow Jackets are 19th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (14.6).

PREDICTION: Dayton 74, Georgia Tech 70