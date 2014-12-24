FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dayton 75, Georgia Tech 61
December 24, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Dayton 75, Georgia Tech 61

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES “12 minutes” to “11:45” for GT five-point stretch, second sentence, fourth graph.)

Dayton 75, Georgia Tech 61: Jordan Sibert scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting as the host Flyers won for the seventh time in eight games.

Sibert went 3-of-7 from 3-point range and Dyshawn Pierre hit all four of his 3-point attempts en route to a season-best 19 points for Dayton (9-2). The Flyers used a 19-5 run in the second half to establish a comfortable cushion, and finished 10-of-18 from 3-point range and 23-of-31 from the free-throw line while committing just six turnovers.

Marcus Georges-Hunt led the Yellow Jackets (8-3) with 13 points, who unlike Dayton, struggled from 3-point range in shooting 4-of-20. Tadric Jackson added 12 points and Charles Mitchell finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds as Georgia Tech outrebounded the Flyers 39-27.

Georgia Tech trailed for most of the first half and was down 39-33 at intermission, but Quinton Stephens’ 3-pointer pulled the Yellow Jackets within 39-38 early in the second half before the Flyers pulled away. While Georgia Tech scored just five points in the next 11:45, Sibert hit a pair of 3-pointers and Pierre’s 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left established a 58-43 Dayton advantage.

The Flyers hit 7-of-10 3-point attempts in the first half, Pierre hitting two in a row to put Dayton ahead 11-10 and sparking a 21-9 run that saw Sibert score six points and Darrell Davis add a pair from long range, the second giving Dayton a 26-17 advantage. The Yellow Jackets battled back to within 29-25 on Chris Bolden’s layup before the Flyers pushed the lead to 39-29 on Sibert’s basket with 1:58 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dayton has beaten Georgia Tech in all four meetings, including victories in back-to-back seasons against the Yellow Jackets and former Flyers head coach Brian Gregory. … The Flyers extended their home-court winning streak to 11 and improved to 46-12 at home under head coach Archie Miller. … Kyle Davis added nine points on 7-of-10 free-throw shooting for Dayton.

