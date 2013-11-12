Georgia Tech 68, Delaware State 50: Trae Golden scored 16 points and the host Yellow Jackets used balanced scoring to beat the Hornets.

Marcus Georges-Hunt added 12 points and Robert Carter Jr. scored 11 points with five blocked shots for Georgia Tech (2-0), which shot 53.3 percent from the field and hit 18-of-20 free-throw attempts. Golden, a transfer from Tennessee, hit 7-of-10 shots.

Tyshawn Bell led Delaware State (1-1) with 15 points and Casey Walker added nine points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets shot 33.9 percent.

The Yellow Jackets used a 15-4 first-half run, highlighted by a three-point play from Stacey Poole Jr. and five points from Golden, to build a 25-9 advantage with 5:51 remaining before intermission. Golden’s layup with 3:59 left pushed the lead to 29-11, and Georgia Tech carried a 31-18 lead into halftime.

The Hornets pulled within 41-30 on Walker’s 3-pointer with 14:17 remaining. Delaware State would get as close as eight points on Bell’s 3-pointer with 5:32 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Yellow Jackets missed their first eight 3-point attempts and finished 2-for-10 from beyond the arc. … Georgia Tech improved to 3-0 all-time against the Hornets. … Delaware State head coach Greg Jackson is three victories shy of 200 at the school in his 14th season.