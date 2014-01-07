Preview: Georgia Tech at Duke

Duke freshman Jabari Parker struggled through his worst game of the season as the Blue Devils were upset Saturday at Notre Dame, scoring seven points on 2-for-10 shooting. The highly-hyped Parker, who came in averaging 21.4 points, and his teammates look to get back on track when the eighth-ranked Blue Devils host Georgia Tech on Tuesday in a matchup of teams that dropped their ACC openers. More troubling than Parker’s struggles for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was a defense that allowed 79 points to the Fighting Irish after giving up just 63.6 points over its previous seven contests.

“We just stopped playing the defense that we were playing,” Krzyzewski told reporters after Saturday’s loss. The Yellow Jackets struggled in their first game without ACC leading rebounder Robert Carter Jr., losing 77-61 at Maryland while allowing the Terrapins to shoot 52.6 percent from 3-point range. Georgia Tech has lost two of its past three after winning three in a row.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-5, 0-1 ACC): Trae Golden leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 12.9 points, but Georgia Tech has scuffled to find consistent offense. The Yellow Jackets are last in the ACC in 3-point shooting (28.8 percent), and have scored fewer than 64 points in their past three contests. Marcus Georges-Hunt is averaging 8.5 points in his past four games since scoring 18 against East Tennessee State on Dec. 7.

ABOUT DUKE (11-3, 0-1 ACC): The Blue Devils are hard to contain as they average an ACC-best 84.6 points. Parker (20.4 points) and sophomore Rodney Hood (17.9) are second and fifth in the conference in scoring, and Parker ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding (7.7). Duke squandered a nine-point lead with 11 minutes left against the Irish, allowing Notre Dame to shoot 52.6 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Blue Devils have won five in a row against Georgia Tech and lead the all-time series 66-23.

2. Duke made 12 3-pointers Saturday, one shy of the team’s season high.

3. Parker has 10 games of 20-plus points and has recorded four double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Duke 82, Georgia Tech 67