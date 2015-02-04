Preview: Georgia Tech at Duke

Duke begins the week fifth in the ACC and fifth in the national rankings, a statement that tells plenty about the league’s depth and just as much about the Blue Devils’ potential. Duke hosts struggling Georgia Tech on Wednesday after an eventful week in which the Blue Devils were upended by No. 10 Notre Dame before knocking No. 3 Virginia from the unbeaten ranks. Jahlil Okafor won conference Rookie of the Week honors for the eighth time, averaging 16 points and 13 rebounds in two games.

The Yellow Jackets won their first league game last week, blasting formerly ranked Miami (Fla.) on the road before returning home and losing on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to North Carolina State, 81-80. Marcus Georges-Hunt is averaging 22.3 points in his past three games, but Georgia Tech has suffered seven ACC losses by seven points or less. Duke plays six of its next nine at home, where the Blue Devils have won 42 of their past 43 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-11, 1-8 ACC): The Yellow Jackets could not build off their 70-50 upset of Miami, trailing by 14 points in the first half Saturday and blowing an opportunity to seal the game from the free-throw line in overtime. An encouraging sign was Charles Mitchell’s 18 points and 11 rebounds, his best game since early January. Georges-Hunt is 24-of-40 from the field in his past three games.

ABOUT DUKE (18-3, 5-3): The Blue Devils scored 28 points in the final eight minutes against the Cavaliers, overcoming an eight-point deficit, and come in with the nation’s 10th-highest scoring offense at 80.6 points. Okafor is second in the country in field-goal percentage at 66.4 percent while ranking second in the ACC in scoring (18.3) and third in rebounding (9.4). The Blue Devils have allowed 84.7 points in losses to N.C. State, Miami and Notre Dame.

TIP-INS

1. Okafor is two away from tying Duke’s Jabari Parker (2014), North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough (2006) and Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (1990) for most league rookie of the week awards.

2. Duke’s next conference victory will give coach Mike Krzyzewski his 423rd ACC victory (regular season and league tournament), breaking a tie with legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith.

3. The Blue Devils have won the past seven meetings with the Yellow Jackets.

PREDICTION: Duke 84, Georgia Tech 62