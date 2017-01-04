Preview: Georgia Tech at Duke

Duke has been in disarray in recent weeks, hardly looking like the team that was favored to win the national championship in the preseason. The eighth-ranked Blue Devils hope to get back on track Wednesday, when they host Georgia Tech in an ACC contest.

The game will be the last for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before undergoing surgery Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disk from his ailing back. Associate coach Jeff Capel will take over while Krzyzewski takes up to four weeks to recover. The coaching uncertainty adds another layer to what has been a dramatic season for the Blue Devils, who rarely have been at full strength due to injuries and the indefinite suspension of star Grayson Allen for tripping an opposing player last month. The Yellow Jackets hope to pick up their second consecutive win over a ranked foe after stunning visiting North Carolina 75-63 on Saturday for their third straight victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 1-0 ACC): The Yellow Jackets are tough at the defensive end, holding opponents to 64.8 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting, but they might not have the offensive firepower to keep pace with the Blue Devils. Four players average double digits in points, with 6-10 center Ben Lammers (14.6 points, 10.1 rebounds) and freshman swingman Josh Okogie (14.2 points) leading the way, but only seven players contribute significant minutes. Guard Tadric Jackson (11.3 points) is a 3-point threat and 6-9 forward Quinton Stephens (10.2, 8.2 rebounds) is a force inside, but Georgia Tech will need all four of its proven scorers to step up in order to have a shot at the upset.

ABOUT DUKE (12-2, 0-1): The Blue Devils’ roster is loaded with former McDonald’s All-Americans, but they’ve rarely had all of them available at the same time. Luke Kennard (21.4 points, six rebounds) and Amile Jefferson (13.8, 10.9) have been steady forces, but the suspension to Allen (16, 4.7, 3.5 assists) leaves a gaping hole and the freshman class is not as far along as the Blue Devils expected at this point. Jayson Tatum (15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds) has scored in double digits in all six games since making his debut and fellow freshman Frank Jackson (11.8 points) has been solid, but big men Marques Bolden and Harry Giles have yet to make an impact.

1. The Blue Devils have won nine straight in the series and 33 of the last 36, while the Yellow Jackets haven’t won at Duke since 2004.

2. Georgia Tech is looking to start 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2005-06.

3. Kennard’s stretch of 17 straight games with a 3-point field goal is the longest active streak in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Duke 77, Georgia Tech 64