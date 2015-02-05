(Updated: Light editing throughout CORRECTS Winslow’s rebounding total in lede CHANGES Georgia Tech’s shooting percentage to “25.7” in graph 3)

No. 5 Duke 72, Georgia Tech 66: Justise Winslow scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Blue Devils held off the pesky Yellow Jackets to make Mike Krzyzewski the winningest coach in ACC history.

Quinn Cook poured in all 17 of his points in the second half for Duke (19-3, 6-3), which gave Krzyzewski his 423rd career ACC victory, surpassing Dean Smith’s mark. Jahlil Okafor added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, who survived shooting 15-of-24 from the free-throw line.

Chris Bolden shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a season-high 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (10-12, 1-9), who were within four points in the final two minutes. Marcus Georges-Hunt added 14 points and nine rebounds and Georgia Tech – the worst 3-point shooting team in the ACC at 25.7 percent – stayed close by finishing 8-of-11 beyond the arc.

Matt Jones scored 11 points in the first half and Winslow added 10 as the Blue Devils led 38-34 at intermission, but Duke never could shake the Yellow Jackets. Cook’s basket six minutes into the second half extended Duke’s advantage to 51-44, but Georgia Tech drew within 57-56 on Georges-Hunt’s 3-pointer with 7:55 to play.

After Georges-Hunt missed a driving shot on the ensuing possession, Cook scored on back-to-back layups and Winslow’s fast-break dunk extended Duke’s lead to 63-56 with 6:13 left. Bolden’s driving shot in the lane brought Georgia Tech within 67-63 with 1:15 remaining and Tadric Jackson’s 3-pointer made it 70-66 with 16.8 seconds to go, but Cook sank two free throws to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke trailed by three eight minutes into the game but used a 20-7 spurt to build a 10-point lead with five minutes left before intermission. … Georgia Tech shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half. … The Blue Devils have won eight in a row against the Yellow Jackets and 32 of the past 35 meetings.