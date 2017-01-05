EditorsNote: headline fix

No. 8 Duke destroys Georgia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke was all better for one night and playing with a complete team.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 points as No. 8 Duke steamrolled past Georgia Tech 110-57 in a game that marked the return of Grayson Allen and the temporary farewell for coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Allen, a junior guard, was in the Duke starting lineup after sitting out one game for what was labelled an indefinite suspension following his tripping incident Dec. 21 against Elon. Allen's role was unannounced until he was listed in the starting lineup when it was posted about 30 minutes before tip-off.

"I feel it's appropriate what we've done," Krzyzewski said of lifting the suspension, noting behind-the-scenes action associated with the punishment.

This was Duke's last game with Krzyzewski for perhaps up to a month. He's scheduled to miss time after Friday's surgery on his lower back, with associate head coach Jeff Capel taking his place on an interim basis.

"I feel like a guy who is all right and is ready to go to surgery," Krzyzewski said. "I'll be happy when it's done."

Capel's first game in charge this season will come Saturday against visiting Boston College. Duke (13-2, 1-1) won its 10th consecutive meeting with Georgia Tech.

Allen, who missed only Saturday's loss at Virginia Tech, scored 11 of his 15 points in the first 14 minutes. Seven of those points came in less than a minute late in the first half.

"I had a lot of conversations and meetings," Allen said of the reinstatement. "I can accept all the discipline that came my way. I knew I was going to have to work my way back, earn it.

"I guess I'm just trying to find that balance. I do a much better job of doing that when I' m just worried about what we're doing as a team."

Duke's Luke Kennard scored all 16 of his points in the first half, while Frank Jackson added 15 points, Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones had 14 points apiece, and Harry Giles supplied 10 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the fifth-largest margin of victory in an ACC game in history.

"I think if they were playing anybody in the country they would have won tonight," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said of Duke.

Justin Moore scored 13 and Tadric Jackson had 11 points for Georgia Tech (9-5, 1-1).

Duke cruised to a 61-30 halftime lead against a Georgia Tech team coming off an upset of North Carolina in its ACC opener.

Kennard had 11 points as the Blue Devils built an 18-11 lead in the first six minutes. Jackson then hit back-to-back 3s and Jones connected from long range in what became a 29-11 edge

Duke made 10 of its first 14 shots, with six of those 3-pointers.

Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 75-63 on Saturday and its two opponents before that didn't exceed 60 points, so Duke's first-half total was startling.

Giles, a freshman forward in his fourth game for Duke, drew his first start.

Duke's reshuffled lineup meant that Jones, a senior guard, was a reserve for the first time since his sophomore season, a span of 62 games.

"To move up in the ACC, we're going to have to improve," Pastner said. "We're going to have to go catch (other teams). ... We've got to bounce back. We have to be ready to go and get better. That's what this league is about."

NOTES: Duke C Chase Jeter, who started six games earlier this season, wasn't in uniform for the first time because of an undisclosed ailment. ... Last year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski missed the Georgia Tech game at Atlanta because of illness and G Grayson Allen scored 27 points in that game. ... This was the first time first-year Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner faced Duke. ... Georgia Tech plays at home Saturday against No. 9 Louisville for its third consecutive game against a team ranked in the Top 10. This will mark the first time the Yellow Jackets tangle with three consecutive Top 10 opponents after defeating then-No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday.