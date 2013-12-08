FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Tech 87, East Tennessee State 57
December 8, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia Tech 87, East Tennessee State 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED ETSU’s shooting stats in 3rd graph and 4th graph.)

Georgia Tech 87, East Tennessee State 57: Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, and the host Yellow Jackets cruised past the Buccaneers.

Georgia Tech (7-3) has won two in a row after losing three of its previous five, and took care of East Tennessee State (4-6) by limiting the Buccaneers to two field goals in the final 7:35 of the first half. Trae Golden scored 13 points and Robert Carter Jr. and Stacey Poole Jr. added 11 points apiece for Georgia Tech, which outrebounded the Buccaneers 46-36.

A.J. Merriweather scored 18 points to lead East Tennessee State, which shot 22.6 percent from the field in the first half and finished at 31.3 percent. Merriweather shot 7-for-13 from the field, while the other four Buccaneers starters combined to shoot 3-for-17.

Georgia Tech pulled away after the Buccaneers got within 24-19 with 7:35 remaining in the first half. Carter scored six points during the 20-4 run, Georges-Hunt added five points and the Yellow Jackets limited East Tennessee State to 2-for-13 shooting during the closing minutes of the half, taking a 44-23 halftime lead.

Solomon Poole’s 3-pointer with 13:13 remaining pushed Georgia Tech’s lead to 60-30. The Yellow Jackets extended their advantage to 40 points on Quinton Stephens’ layup with 5:47 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Golden did not start after scoring just three points in Tuesday’s victory over Illinois. … Georgia Tech C Daniel Miller led the Yellow Jackets with 10 rebounds. … The Buccaneers finished 4-of-22 from 3-point range.

