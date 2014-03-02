Preview: Georgia Tech at Florida State

Florida State will look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January when it hosts Georgia Tech in ACC play on Sunday. The Seminoles had perhaps their best performance of the season in a 71-66 win at Pittsburgh last time out, leaving coach Leonard Hamilton hopeful that a late-season run might still lead to an NCAA Tournament berth. “I like the position we are in,” he told the Tallahassee Democrat, “(but) we have to turn it up a notch.”

The Yellow Jackets have dropped three straight games and are just two games ahead of last place Virginia Tech in the ACC standings. Georgia Tech leading scorer Trae Golden, who averages 12.6 points on the season, was held scoreless, missing all 10 of his field goal attempts in a 65-62 loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday. The current slide is the longest of the season for the Yellow Jackets and their worst since a five-game skid in January of last year.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-15, 4-11 ACC): Golden has been dealing with a sore groin of late, missing a pair of games and playing only a combined 25 minutes in two others before a 17-point performance in a loss to Clemson on Saturday. The scoreless effort against the Fighting Irish was Golden’s second in his last four outings and the senior has averaged just 4.4 points in his last five. Marcus Georges-Hunt is the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading scorer, averaging 12 points, and has reached double figures in three of his last four games.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-11, 7-8): The Seminoles haven’t had consecutive wins since a three-game surge from Jan. 9-15. While the one-game-at-a-time approach is understood by all, Florida State leading scorer Ian Miller believes the win over Pittsburgh should have the team in position for a return to the NCAA Tournament. “This puts us back into the talk,” he told reporters. “We are going to find out a little but about ourselves,” added Hamilton. “We have to grow up a little bit.”

TIP-INS

1. Florida State has won eight straight games against Georgia Tech and four in a row as the home team in the series.

2. Yellow Jackets C Daniel Miller ranks second in the ACC, averaging 2.4 blocks.

3. Miller has averaged 19.8 points while shooting 50 percent from the field in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 70, Georgia Tech 61