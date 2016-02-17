Preview: Georgia Tech at Florida State

Florida State’s postseason prospects have taken a hit with consecutive losses, and it can’t afford a third straight defeat when it hosts Georgia Tech for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets have lost seven of nine since stunning then-No. 4 Virginia and would like to play spoiler again by knocking off the Seminoles.

The Seminoles let a potential signature win slip away late in a 65-63 loss to Miami on Sunday, but they have reason to believe they’ll bounce back against Georgia Tech. Florida State has won 10 straight meetings with the Yellow Jackets dating to 2007. Georgia Tech has been competitive – its 66-52 loss at Clemson on Saturday marked its first double-digit setback in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets are 2-6 on the road, including a 1-5 mark in ACC games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3, WATL (Georgia Tech), WTLF (Florida State)

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-12, 3-9 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have a quartet of double-digit scorers with the backcourt duo of Marcus Georges-Hunt (16.1 points) and Adam Smith (13.9) leading the way. Charles Mitchell (10.9 points, 10.7 rebounds) has notched two straight double-doubles and 14 overall this season. Mitchell and fellow forward Nick Jacobs (11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds) help the Yellow Jackets outrebound opponents by an average of seven boards per game.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-9, 6-7): The Seminoles are led by the freshman duo of Malik Beasley (16.7 points) and Dwayne Bacon (15.2), whose size on the wings cause matchup problems. Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.7 points, 4.8 assists) torched the Yellow Jackets for 20 points last season and can take on the scoring load when defenses focus on shutting down Beasley and Bacon. Devon Bookert (9.6 points) also has been lethal from outside of late, shooting 50.7 percent from 3-point range over his last 14 games.

TIP-INS

1. Mitchell needs six points to reach 1,000 in his career and eight rebounds for 900.

2. Beasley and Bacon combine to average 32.4 points, putting them on pace to break the ACC record for a freshman duo set by Georgia Tech’s Mark Price and John Salley (31.8) in 1983.

3. Florida State has averaged 8.8 made 3-pointers over the last four games, while Georgia Tech holds opponents to 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Florida State 76, Georgia Tech 71