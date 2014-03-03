Florida State 81, Georgia Tech 71: Okaro White scored a team-high 18 points as the host Seminoles notched consecutive wins for the first time in more than six weeks by turning away the Yellow Jackets.

Devon Bookert added 16 points on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line for Florida State (17-11, 8-8 ACC), which had not managed back-to-back wins since a three-game run Jan. 9-15. Ian Miller and Aaron Thomas each registered 15 points and Boris Bojanovsky chipped in with seven points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Robert Carter Jr. totaled 20 points, including 11-of-11 from the free throw line, to lead all scorers as Georgia Tech (13-16, 4-12) lost its fourth straight game. Trae Golden contributed 16 points and Daniel Miller had 13 along with a team-best 11 rebounds.

The Seminoles kicked off the second half by doubling up Georgia Tech 18-9 in the opening minutes, led by nine points from White and capped by a Bookert 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 53-40. Florida State would go on to lead by as many as 16 and after the Yellow Jackets trimmed the deficit to 70-59 on a 3-pointer from Carter with 3:45 remaining, Miller and White led the Seminoles on a 6-2 run to end the threat and Georgia Tech couldn’t muster another challenge.

Florida State got a spark from long range to shake off a cold start that featured just 2-of-9 shooting in the opening minutes, as a 3-pointer from Bookert and two more from Miller helped the Seminoles to their first lead - a 17-11 advantage with 12:13 left until halftime. Minutes later, nine unanswered points pushed Florida State’s first half lead to 26-14 and the Seminoles held on for a 35-31 edge at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has beaten Georgia Tech nine straight times, including five in a row at home. ... The Yellow Jackets managed a 36-35 advantage on the glass, including 18 offensive rebounds, compared to seven for the Seminoles. ... Florida State G Montay Brandon matched a career-high with 12 rebounds, set last Sunday against Pittsburgh, giving Brandon consecutive games with 10 or more boards for the first time.