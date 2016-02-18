Georgia Tech 86, Florida State 80

Georgia Tech snapped a 10-game losing streak against Florida State on Wednesday night with an 86-80 upset win at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

It was the Yellow Jackets’ first win against the Seminoles since 2007.

Georgia Tech led by as many as 17 points in the second half before holding on for the win.

Yellow Jackets guard Marcus Georges-Hunt went off for 27 points as Georgia Tech (14-12 overall, 4-9 in the ACC) won a conference game for just the fourth time this year.

Fellow Yellow Jackets guard Adam Smith scored 14 points in the first half and finished with 25 points in the win.

Florida State (16-10, 6-8) lost its third straight after falling to rival Miami on Sunday in a 67-65 heartbreaker.

The Seminoles were led by guard Terrance Mann with 18 points, and fellow guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes contributed 12 points.

Center Boris Bojanovsky added 10 points in the loss. Guard Devon Bookert had 15 points and guard Dwayne Bacon had 10 points to round out the Seminoles’ double-digit scorers.

FSU players went on a winning streak earlier this season after a closed-door meeting following a close loss to Hofstra, and they had another one following Sunday’s loss to rival Miami.

Whatever was said this time didn’t seem to have worked as the Seminoles never got going Wednesday night against the Yellow Jackets, who led 43-34 at halftime and never relented.

With a roster that featured the ACC’s top rebounder (Charles Mitchell, 10.68 RPG) and one of its best 3-point shooters (Smith, league-high 2.9 3s per game), Georgia Tech impressed Wednesday.

Guard Quinton Stephens notched 11 points and seven boards in the win.

FSU has won 10 straight against the Yellow Jackets dating back to 2007, by far its longest-ever winning streak over a conference opponent.

This was the two teams’ only meeting of the season.

Florida State had won 11 straight against teams from Georgia before Wednesday’s loss.