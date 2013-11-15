Preview: Georgia Tech at Georgia

Georgia annually produces some of the top high school basketball talent in the country, but the state’s two flagship college programs have struggled to make an impact nationally in recent years. Georgia Tech travels to Georgia on Friday in a matchup of Peach State rivals who have combined for two NCAA Tournament appearances in the past five seasons. The Yellow Jackets have won the past two meetings, and a victory would give Georgia Tech its first three-game winning streak in the series since 1992-94.

Georgia has not played since beating Wofford in the season opener last Friday, while Georgia Tech has posted easy victories over Presbyterian and Delaware State. Sophomore forwards Marcus Georges-Hunt and Robert Carter Jr. pace the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Georgia, which saw leading scorer Kentavious Caldwell-Pope head to the NBA after last season, played six newcomers in the victory over Wofford.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports South, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-0): Georges-Hunt and Carter are averaging a combined 26.5 points and 15.5 rebounds through the first two games, but they will face a tougher challenge against Georgia. Tennessee transfer Trae Golden hit 7-of-10 shots in Monday’s win over Delaware State, looking comfortable in the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Golden scored 16 points against the Bulldogs twice while playing for the Volunteers in 2011-2012.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-0): Replacing Caldwell-Pope’s 18.5 points per game is head coach Mark Fox’s biggest obstacle, but three Bulldogs scored in double figures against the overmatched Terriers in the opener. Senior Donte’ Williams and junior Nemanja Djurisic provide experience in the frontcourt, combining for 23 points and 16 rebounds against Wofford. Sophomores Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann start in the backcourt.

TIP-INS

1. The Yellow Jackets lead the series 103-86, winning at Georgia two years ago for the first time since 1976.

2. The Bulldogs struggled from 3-point range in the opener, finishing 2-for-11.

3. Georgia Tech head coach Brian Gregory received a one-year extension to his six-year contract, through the 2017-18 season.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 63, Georgia 60