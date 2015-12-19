Preview: Georgia Tech at Georgia

Georgia Tech travels to Georgia on Saturday looking to beat its in-state rivals for the fifth consecutive time - and the Bulldogs’ hopes of ending their losing ways against the Yellow Jackets may reside in the post play of Yante Maten. The Georgia center has blossomed in his sophomore season, setting career highs in scoring four times, but he will be challenged by Georgia Tech forward Charles Mitchell, who has established himself as one of the best players in the ACC.

Mitchell has recorded a double-double in each of Georgia Tech’s nine games this season, averaging 14.2 points and an ACC-leading 12.8 rebounds per game (fourth nationally). “That’s certainly something people probably should talk about,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters Thursday of the interior matchup between Mitchell and Maten, who averages 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds. The Bulldogs have not played since beating Winthrop On Dec. 8, while the Yellow Jackets shook off a slow start Tuesday in defeating VCU 77-64. “The second half was the best basketball we’ve played,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told reporters after the game, during which the Yellow Jackets scored 50 points in the second half on 53.6 percent shooting from the field.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (7-2): Mitchell finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday and guard Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 14 of his 20 points after halftime for the Yellow Jackets, who have won three in a row and four of their past five. Georges-Hunt averages a team-best 15.2 points, and is shooting 11-of-20 from the field and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line in his past two games. The Yellow Jackets are scoring 80.6 points per game this season; Georgia Tech averaged 67.7 points through nine games last season.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-3): The Bulldogs expect guard Kenny Gaines to play after missing the Winthrop game with a knee injury, good news for Georgia considering the senior averages 16.5 points and is shooting 20-of-42 from 3-point range. Maten – who battled inconsistency while averaging five points and 4.3 rebounds as a freshman – has been outstanding in his past four games, averaging 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while hitting 30-of-51 shots from the field. Georgia ranks next-to-last in the SEC in shooting from the field (42.3 percent), hitting 38.3 percent or less of its shots three times in seven games.

TIP-INS

1. Each of Georgia’s games have been decided by 11 points or fewer, including four by fewer than five points.

2. Georgia Tech G Adam Smith, who shot an ACC-leading 42.4 percent from 3-point range last season at Virginia Tech, is shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc in his first season with the Yellow Jackets.

3. The Bulldogs rank 23rd nationally in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 37.3 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 73, Georgia 67