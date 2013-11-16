Georgia Tech 80, Georgia 71: Trae Golden scored 19 points and the visiting Yellow Jackets used a 12-0 second-half run to down the Bulldogs for the third consecutive season.

Daniel Miller added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Kammeon Holsey scored 10 points with a career-high 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech (3-0), which has beaten Georgia three years in a row for the first time since 1992-94. Marcus Georges-Hunt contributed 10 points.

Charles Mann hit four 3-pointers and led the Bulldogs (1-1) with a career-high 24 points. Kenny Gaines added 13 points for Georgia, which struggled at the free-throw line, going 19-for-29.

The Yellow Jackets led 43-40 early in the second half before scoring 12 unanswered points. Solomon Poole scored five points during the surge, and Golden’s 3-pointer with 16:46 remaining pushed the Georgia Tech lead to 55-40.

Juwan Parker’s jumper with 4:11 left in the first half gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 33-30. The Yellow Jackets closed the half with a 13-5 spurt, taking a 43-38 advantage at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech’s Robert Carter Jr., who came in averaging 12 points, did not score until the 8:33 mark of the second half. … Golden, a transfer from Tennessee, led Georgia Tech in scoring for the second time in three games. … Georgia hit six 3-pointers, after making just two in a season-opening victory over Wofford.