Georgia 75, Georgia Tech 61

Georgia guard J.J. Frazier hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points, leading the Bulldogs to a 75-61 win over rival Georgia Tech on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Forward Yante Maten added 17 points for Georgia (5-3), which ended a four-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia opened the second half with a 9-0 run. A Frazier 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 56-45 lead with 11:44 left in the second half.

Georgia Tech (7-3) mounted a late charge with guard Tadric Jackson hitting a 3-pointer, and guard Marcus Georges-Hunt hitting a pair of free throws that trimmed the deficit to 66-59 with 1:44 to play. But Frazier made eight consecutive free throws in the final two minutes to seal the win for the Bulldogs. Frazier hit 11 of 12 free throws on the day.

Jackson led a balanced Georgia Tech attack with 14 points, and Georges-Hunt and guard Adam Smith each added 11 points for the Jackets.

In a close, back-and-forth first half, neither team could get any separation. Maten hit a jumper followed by a layup to put Georgia up 21-20 with 6:11 left in the half. But the Yellow Jackets took a 34-33 lead into halftime behind nine points off the bench from Jackson.

Saturday’s game marked the 192nd meeting between the two Peach State rivals.