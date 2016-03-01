Preview: Georgia Tech at Louisville

When Louisville secured a hard-fought 75-71 victory at Georgia Tech just over a month ago, the Cardinals had the look of a team capable of winning the ACC regular-season title and making a deep run in March. As the teams reconvene on Tuesday, however, neither dream appears to be a realistic outcome anymore for the Cardinals in their home finale.

Louisville announced it would self-impose a postseason ban on the men’s basketball program as a result of a recruiting scandal on Feb. 5, less than two weeks after defeating the Yellow Jackets - a win that moved the team to 16-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Cardinals, who close out their season this weekend at No. 4 Virginia, continued to hold out hope of earning their first ACC crown until Saturday’s 73-65 road setback at Miami (Fla.), which pushed Louisville a game behind North Carolina and the Hurricanes atop the league standings. Georgia Tech is 6-4 since that Jan. 25 loss and enters the KFC Yum! Center on a season-high four-game winning streak - matching the school’s best run in conference play since 2001-02. The Yellow Jackets guaranteed themselves their highest win total - overall and ACC - in five years under coach Brian Gregory with Saturday’s 76-71 triumph at Boston College.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (17-12, 7-9 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have seemingly mastered the art of winning the close game recently - the four victories during their winning streak have come by a total of 14 points - and have done so by shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 40.3 percent beyond the arc and 76.3 percent from the foul line. Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt (17.1 points) has been instrumental in the team’s success over that span, averaging 23.5 points and shooting 63.6 percent from the floor. Conversely, Charles Mitchell (10.2 points, 9.8 rebounds) has been mostly ineffective during the streak, totaling 24 points and 17 boards after matching season lows with two points and three rebounds versus BC.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (22-7, 11-5): The Cardinals’ focus has been on developing their younger players and coach Rick Pitino likes what he seen, recently telling The Courier-Journal: “It’s one of the most special (freshmen) classes I’ve had, because you have to combine attitude and people with ability, and (Deng Adel, Donovan Mitchell and Raymond Spalding) have got it. They’re going to be great.” Adel (4.3 points, 2.2 boards) is averaging 11 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last three games while Mitchell (7.5 points) has scored in double figures in seven conference outings despite seeing his playing time drop over the last four. Trey Lewis, who tied a career high with 22 points in the first meeting, scored 13 on Saturday to surpass 1,500 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville leads the series 30-8 and has won the last 11 meetings.

2. The last time the Yellow Jackets beat five straight ACC teams in the regular season was during a seven-game streak to end the 1995-96 campaign.

3. Cardinals G Damion Lee (team-high 16.3 points) needs seven points to reach 2,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Louisville 70, Georgia Tech 66