Preview: Georgia Tech at Maryland

Maryland dives into its full ACC schedule when it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, and Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon will keep a close eye on point guard Seth Allen. The sophomore played twice since returning from a fractured left foot, scoring 15 points in his debut and adding six points in 20 minutes during Maryland’s victory Tuesday over North Carolina Central. Georgia Tech wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 58-55 victory over Charlotte on Trae Golden’s late 3-pointer.

The Yellow Jackets come into their ACC opener playing good basketball, winning four of its past five games. The matchup features two of the top rebounding teams in the nation as Georgia Tech ranks 28th at 40.5 per game while Maryland is 44th at 39.7 per contest. The Terrapins already opened the conference season with a victory at Boston College on Dec. 12.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 0-0 ACC): Robert Carter Jr. leads the Yellow Jackets’ rebounding efforts, topping the conference at 9.3 per game with teammate Daniel Miller adding 8.2 boards. Georgia Tech went cold from the field in the final minutes against Charlotte, but Golden – who scored a season-high 24 points and leads the Yellow Jackets at 13.2 points – hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left. Georgia Tech has limited three of its past four opponents to less than 40 percent shooting.

ABOUT MARYLAND (9-5, 1-0): Dez Wells topped 1,000 career points in Maryland’s victory Sunday over Tulsa, and leads the Terrapins in scoring at 15.3 while shooting 48.7 percent. The Terrapins got a career-high tying 19 points from Nick Faust off the bench in Tuesday’s 70-56 victory over North Carolina Central, surviving 16 turnovers. Jake Layman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game, tied for third in the ACC, and is second on the Terrapins in scoring at 14.2.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech is in the midst of a four-game road trip that concludes Tuesday at No. 8 Duke.

2. The Terrapins have won 83.4 percent of their home games since 1998-99.

3. Maryland leads the series 39-36 and has dominated at its Comcast Center, winning seven of the previous eight meetings.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 67, Maryland 63