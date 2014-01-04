Maryland 77, Georgia Tech 61: Nick Faust scored 16 points and the host Terrapins shot 52.6 percent from 3-point range to easily handle the Yellow Jackets.

Faust hit four 3-pointers for Maryland (10-5, 2-0 ACC), which opened the game with a 12-2 surge in building a 43-29 halftime advantage. Evan Smotrycz added 14 points for the Terrapins, who hit eight of their first 10 shots and shot 51.5 percent in the first half.

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 11 points to lead Georgia Tech (9-5, 0-1), which played its first game after losing leading rebounder Robert Carter Jr. to a knee injury. The Yellow Jackets came in holding opponents to 32 percent shooting from 3-point range.

All five Maryland starters scored in the game’s first four minutes, Roddy Peters’ layup putting the Terrapins ahead 12-2. Faust, Seth Allen and Smotrycz hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Maryland’s advantage to 43-28 late in the first half.

Shaquille Cleare and Peters converted three-point plays early in the second half, pushing the Terrapins’ advantage to 49-29 with more than 17 minutes remaining. The Yellow Jackets rallied to within 56-44 on Georges-Hunt’s layup with 11:29 left, but Maryland scored the next eight points to re-establish a 20-point cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Terrapins are 16-1 against Georgia Tech in their past 17 home games. … Carter, who averages 10.3 points and an ACC-leading 9.3 rebounds, tore the meniscus in his left knee Sunday at Charlotte and will have surgery Tuesday. … Maryland improved to 3-3 against teams with winning records.