Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina

North Carolina’s inability to close out its hated rival will sting for some time, but the 16th-ranked Tar Heels must put their 92-90 overtime loss to Duke behind them in preparing to host Georgia Tech on Saturday. North Carolina needs more than it got from its backcourt against the Blue Devils, as starting guards Marcus Paige and Justin Jackson combined for seven points on 3-of-19 shooting. The struggling Yellow Jackets beat Clemson 63-52 Monday and have found a better offensive rhythm of late.

Georgia Tech, which lost nine of its first 10 ACC games, has split its past four league contests and has scored 39 points off turnovers in its past two games. Josh Heath came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points Monday. The Tar Heels, who could not hold a nine-point lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation Wednesday, have won the past four meetings with Georgia Tech and nine of the past 10 at home.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-14, 3-11): The Yellow Jackets got great production from their bench in Heath and Robert Sampson (season-high 10 rebounds) against Clemson. Marcus Georges-Hunt is shooting 53.4 percent from the floor in averaging 16.6 points in his past eight games. Demarco Cox posted his fifth double-figure scoring output in seven games Monday, averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in that span.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (18-8, 8-5): The Tar Heels’ frontcourt is red hot: Brice Johnson is 23-of-35 from the field in his past three games, averaging 19 points per contest, while Kennedy Meeks is 14-of-18 from the field in his past two games. J.P. Tokoto scored 15 points against Duke after totaling just 14 points in his three previous contests. Paige leads North Carolina in scoring at 13.6 points, but has just 13 points in his past two games.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina scored 26 points off turnovers Wednesday, but none in the final 7:28 of regulation and overtime.

2. Georgia Tech G Chris Bolden, who had started seven straight games before the Clemson contest, has been suspended indefinitely for what coach Brian Gregory termed, “not adhering to the expectations of our program.”

3. The Tar Heels lead the nation in assists per game (17.7) and rank second in rebounding (42.6).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 72, Georgia Tech 57